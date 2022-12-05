Trent Burgoyne at pre-season training ahead of the 2020 season. Picture: pafc.com.au

FORMER Port Adelaide father-son recruit Trent Burgoyne has been invited to trial for a spot on Melbourne's rookie list via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

The 21-year-old spent 2020 and 2021 on the rookie list at Alberton, but didn't break through for a game at AFL level during the coronavirus pandemic.

Burgoyne played for Port Adelaide in the SANFL in 2022, putting his name back on the radar of AFL recruiters.

The son of Power great Peter was plagued by hamstring injuries during his time in the AFL but has been searching for another opportunity.

Trent Burgoyne runs during a Port Adelaide training session on May 27, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

Melbourne will also look at VAFA star Kye Turner, who has played a couple of games for Frankston as a key defender in the VFL across the past two years.

The 20-year-old played 14 games for Old Haileybury this year, including the B-Grade premiership win over University Blacks.

Turner was part of the Sandringham Dragons program and a member of Frankston's academy.

The pre-season supplemental selection period opened on Monday and will run until February 15

The AFL confirmed on Monday evening that nine clubs have a rookie list spot or inactive player in Collingwood, Fremantle, Geelong, Hawthorn, Melbourne, Richmond, the Western Bulldogs, Gold Coast and St Kilda, with the latter pair having two spots each.

While Burgoyne and Turner trained with Melbourne, Liam Stocker and Josh Eyre are trying to earn spots at St Kilda.

West Adelaide ruckman Oscar Steene (Collingwood), Perth's Sam Stubbs and Gippsland's Liam Serong (Fremantle), the brother of Caleb, are also training with AFL clubs.