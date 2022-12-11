Nathan O'Driscoll celebrates a goal during the R7 clash between Fremantle and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on April 30, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WATCHING Fremantle winger Nathan O'Driscoll boot goal after instinctive goal in 2022, it would be easy to assume the daring Docker has always had a natural love for taking the game on.

St Kilda, Geelong, North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs all saw it last season as O'Driscoll repeatedly got the ball in attacking positions and didn't hesitate to use his dangerous left boot from long range.

But rather than an established trait, O'Driscoll's goalkicking, which became his signature as an attacking member of the Fremantle midfield, was the result of a shift in mindset last season to stop worrying so much about performance.

"I was a real stress head when I was kid. I'd worry a lot about performance, and I didn't play on instinct," O'Driscoll told AFL.com.au.

Nathan O'Driscoll looks on after the R8 clash between Fremantle and North Melbourne at Optus Stadium on May 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"If I missed a kick I'd go into my shell and get really worried. I'd think that the coach is going to judge me, what if I don't get drafted, things like that would creep into my head.

"But now I just ride the wave of the crowd and enjoy every minute of it to be honest. I think it's the best thing to play on instinct and have fun with it.

"That's what I've been doing this year and it's really helped me and rewarded me."

O'Driscoll spent his first season at Fremantle worrying more than he should about performance and was restricted to 14 WAFL games, receiving advice from welfare staff at the club to focus more on enjoying his football.

It is advice he took on board, resolving to "anchor down" after a mistake and move on to the next moment, with the rewards coming quickly.

He slotted a brilliant running goal against the Saints in his debut, had 20 disposals and two goals in his third game against Greater Western Sydney, and kicked a freakish goal from the boundary against Geelong in an early season highlight.

"Honestly, it was the best thing that happened to my footy," the 20-year-old from Northam said of his new mindset.

"As a junior I wasn't kicking goals like that. Honestly, I wasn't kicking very well at all. I kind of cramped up when I kicked and I was worried so much about the result.

"I honestly reckon that is the answer, to relax and play on instinct."

After booting goals in five of his first seven games and adding important dash to the Dockers' line-up, O'Driscoll was sidelined by a serious foot injury in round eight, missing the next three months.

It was a difficult period that included multiple setbacks, but O'Driscoll said the support of teammates meant he stayed connected to the group and was able to make an instant impact when he returned against the Western Bulldogs in round 18.

"I was pretty disappointed to be honest and really flat, but I had a really good bunch of coaches around me who pushed me," he said.

"The players also got around me a lot and even came in and did some stuff with me, which was really awesome because they didn't have to do that.

"Caleb (Serong) came in a few times and just wrote up my sessions on the board and helped out, and he constantly checked in and asked how I'm going and if I need a hand."

O'Driscoll's return against the Bulldogs included what was his favourite goal of the season, taking on midfielder Jack Macrae and launching a running goal from 50m late in the third quarter of a tense contest.

It was a goal that captured what coach Justin Longmuir later described as O'Driscoll's "backyard footy" approach to the game.

With his value to the Dockers established and a new contract signed until the end of 2024, O'Driscoll has his sights on locking down a wing for a full season in 2023 and building his contest game.

He backed teammates Matt Johnson and Liam Henry and new Docker Corey Wagner to add to the wing rotation, which took a hit with the departure of Blake Acres to Carlton.

"That's why I want to play wing for the majority of this year, take that role that he had on, and see what I can do with it. I really want to take it with both hands," he said.

"I think it's my opportunity to step up and take that opportunity on."