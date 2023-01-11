NORTH Melbourne recruit Darcy Tucker is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for round one after arriving at Arden Street with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery in September after suffering a meniscal tear in the WAFL, weeks before securing a trade from Fremantle to the Kangaroos in October.

Tucker returned for pre-season training with the rest of North Melbourne's list on Monday and has gradually built up his running program across the summer.

The midfielder is currently restricted to straight line running but is expected to transition into dynamic training later this month with the aim to be back to full training by the start of March, ahead of the Kangaroos' season-opener against West Coast on March 18.

Tucker played 108 games across seven seasons at Fremantle, but opted for a fresh start back in his home state after falling out favour and struggling to secure a regular spot in Justin Longmuir's side.

Darcy Tucker is tackled by Flynn Perez during Fremantle's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Key defender Griffin Logue also moved from the Dockers in the same deal during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The 2016 No.8 pick is training away from the main group at the moment but is eyeing a return to the main group within the next month.

The West Australian arrived at the club with a groin injury after dealing with osteitis pubis in the second half of a 2022 campaign that focused on where he would play next.

Logue, who played 64 games across six seasons for the Dockers, has followed a modified running and strength program under the watch of North Melbourne high performance boss Kevin White.

Griffin Logue in North Melbourne colours after crossing from Fremantle. Picture: nmfc.com.au

Prized pick George Wardlaw spent Wednesday morning working closely with rehab coordinator Daniel Cross, completing a running set around the boundary before heading back into the gym.

The teenager arrived at the Kangaroos after being selected with pick No.4 in November’s NAB AFL Draft, following a season interrupted by multiple hamstring injuries.

North Melbourne is confident those hamstring injuries are behind the midfielder, but will take a cautious approach with Wardlaw across his maiden pre-season and first season in the AFL.

George Wardlaw poses for a photo on November 29, 2022 after being drafted by North Melbourne. Picture: Getty Images

Aidan Corr strained his calf during the Christmas break and won't return to full training until next month.

The defender put a frustrating first season at the club behind him in 2022, finishing eighth in the Syd Barker Medal after playing 20 games following just two in 2021.

Former No.3 pick Will Phillips has banked a strong pre-season to date after being limited to just three VFL games last year due to two bouts of glandular fever.

New North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson ran a session that lasted more than two and a half hours at the club's headquarters on Wednesday, including extended match simulation and a gruelling running set at the end.