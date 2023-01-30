WEST Coast recruit Jayden Hunt looks capable of giving the Eagles the speed they need after the former Melbourne half-back continued an uninterrupted pre-season on Monday.

Hunt, who crossed to the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent last October, stood out during some short 11 v 11 match practice at the Eagles' Mineral Resources Park base.

The 27-year-old used his burst several times to evade opponents and break tackles, giving West Coast the line-breaking option they have missed in defence in recent seasons.

Hunt has completed a full pre-season to this point, putting him firmly in the frame to win a half-back or wing role when the Eagles meet Port Adelaide late next month in a practice game.

He was part of a backline group that also included prized recruit Reuben Ginbey and dual club champion Elliot Yeo as West Coast continues to split the pair's training between defence and midfield.

Ginbey lined up as a deep defender on several occasions during training, while Yeo gave drive off half-back before both later took part in stoppage drills with the midfield group.

A highlight of the session included a crunching tackle from Ginbey on defender Alex Witherden, who took the heavy contact well.

Monday's session also saw premiership pair Tom Barrass (hand) and Liam Duggan (knee) training with the main group for the first half before continuing on an adjacent oval.

Premiership captain Shannon Hurn and star ruckman Nic Naitanui also trained away from the main group for periods of the session as their loads are managed.

Young midfielder Campbell Chesser, who is returning from a serious ankle injury, joined the main group early and produced a searing run from half-back to half-forward, burning off his opponent to show he is in good physical condition.

Hard-bodied midfielder Greg Clark, who has been a standout runner during the summer, routinely hit targets when kicking inside 50 as part of stoppage work, while captain Luke Shuey and a slimmed down Tim Kelly each moved well.

The Eagles had 42 players involved for the majority of Monday's session, highlighting the health of the group compared to 2022.

Young ruckman Harry Barnett was the only player to start in the rehab group as he manages his return from an ankle issue, with young defender Rhett Bazzo grieving the loss of his mother.