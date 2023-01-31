AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan speaks to the media on December 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A JOINT men's and women's collective bargaining agreement would "make sense" to AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan, who wants them sealed by the time he leaves.

But McLachlan added it is hard to predict how the negotiations will unfold.

The CBAs are among several pressing issues that saw McLachlan delay his departure from the AFL.

He was supposed to leave at the end of last season, but that was pushed back to Gather Round on April 13-16 in Adelaide.

Asked if he would like to leave the AFL with joint men's and women's CBAs, McLachlan replied: "It would be nice to be done, but it takes what it takes. Those discussions are beginning in earnest.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan announces the suspension of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: AFL Photos

"The PA (Players' Association) have had data to process, to be worked through over the summer and there are meetings scheduled.

"If they were a joint deal, it would make sense.

"The right deal is a fair deal for male and female athletes and if they're separate to make it fair, that's OK as well."

Melbourne players celebrate after beating Brisbane in the AFLW Grand Final at Brighton Homes Arena on November 27, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Apart from deciding on a Tasmanian licence, another major issue still on McLachlan's desk is the investigation into racism allegations at Hawthorn.

The AFL had hoped it would have had the findings by Christmas.

"It's an independent panel and we therefore don't have a lot of control over the timing," McLachlan said at the launch of a book by former AFL commissioner Colin Carter at the MCG on Tuesday.

"I don't want to put pressure on that.

"Time is important and hopefully we get something back in February."

Asked about his successor, McLachlan said that process was "playing out".

He was likewise non-committal on the perennial question of whether the Grand Final will be played at night.

"It (a decision) will be done in March or April, I'm sure," he said.