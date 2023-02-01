Tarryn Thomas runs with the ball during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

TARRYN Thomas will 'take time away' from football after further allegations of threats of violence against women surfaced, North Melbourne announced on Wednesday night.

In a statement late on Wednesday, the Kangaroos said Thomas would remain away from the club while the AFL gathered information about the allegations, after earlier standing by the 22-year-old.

"Tarryn Thomas will take time away from the club after the AFL's Integrity Unit informed North Melbourne of a new allegation of inappropriate behaviour on Wednesday afternoon," the statement read.

"As detailed in the club's statement earlier on Wednesday, the club and Thomas made a commitment to co-operate fully in any investigation if new information was presented.

It continued: "In the meantime, Thomas will be expected to meet his obligations around his respectful behaviour training and education program."

Alastair Clarkson speaks to Paul Curtis and Tarryn Thomas during North Melbourne training on November 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

In a statement to members earlier on Wednesday, North president Dr Sonja Hood acknowledged the "serious and confronting allegations" that had been levelled against Thomas, with the 22-year-old set to face court after he was charged last month with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

Further allegations against Thomas, that have not been proven, were published by News Corp on Tuesday.

The Roos said earlier on Wednesday that Thomas would undertake "training and education to deal with his behavioural issues", but he would continue to train.

"We take any allegation of threats of violence against women extremely seriously," Hood said. "Respect of all people is fundamental to our club values.

"The club was aware of formal allegations made against Tarryn during 2022 that were investigated by the AFL's Integrity Unit. Tarryn and the club co-operated fully with those investigations.

"The advice provided by the AFL following these incidents was that Tarryn should undertake training and education to deal with his behavioural issues.

"The club has since built a significant and multi-layered program which includes respectful relationships education, working with psychologists, mentoring, peer support and community outreach for Tarryn to complete so he can meet North Melbourne's values and community expectations. He has started work on this program and we'll continue to support Tarryn as he completes this work.

"Should any further investigation arise from new information passed on to the AFL or the police, the club and Tarryn will co-operate fully, as we did in the wake of those initial allegations."

Hood added that since Thomas is due to face court, the club would not be making any further comment on the matter.

"Subject to any further investigations, the club will await the outcome of the court proceedings before confirming our next course of action," she added.

"I know that this issue is challenging and confronting, and the club acknowledges the impact people will be feeling across the community by reading the media today. We are committed to supporting our people through this time and I want to reiterate that our whole club understands the significance of this matter."

Thomas, who was drafted with pick No.8 in the 2018 draft, played only 10 games in 2022.

Tarryn Thomas in action during a VFL match between North Melbourne and Sydney on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

He missed three matches early in the season after suffering internal bruising against West Coast in round two and was then dropped from the side ahead of round 13.

In June, then coach David Noble said Thomas had been struggling following the death of his grandmother.

He is contracted until the end of 2024.