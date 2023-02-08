Oleg Markov handballs during the R12 clash between Gold Coast and North Melbourne at TIO Stadium on June 4, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON will give ex-Richmond speedster Oleg Markov the next six days to trial for a spot on its list ahead of the 2023 season, with VFL defender Alex Cincotta also under careful consideration.

The Blues have opened an additional rookie spot following the season-ending ACL injury sustained by defender Zac Williams at training earlier this month, with Markov and Cincotta among the leading candidates to fill the vacancy.

It's understood Markov underwent a medical with Carlton earlier this week and has been granted approval to begin training with the Blues on Thursday morning, while Cincotta has already spent a portion of the summer with the senior team through its VFL system.

The 26-year-old Markov is a like-for-like Williams replacement and has handy AFL experience, having played 23 games across five seasons with Richmond. He has also spent the past two years at Gold Coast, where he featured a further 28 times.

Markov just finished a stint as a train-on player with Collingwood, although he appears unlikely to earn a spot on the Magpies' playing list as Craig McRae's team does not currently have any vacancies.

Cincotta, who also recently turned 26, impressed playing across half-back for Carlton's VFL side last season where he averaged 20.7 disposals to emerge on the radar of AFL clubs ahead of November's NAB AFL Draft.

Carlton, which had hoped to move Sam Docherty into the midfield this season, is lacking depth across half-back following the long-term injury sustained by Williams in addition to a further foot setback suffered by Jordan Boyd.

Sam Walsh (back), Sam Philp (foot) and Matt Cottrell (foot) are also injured, while Marc Pittonet (knee) and Lachie Fogarty (back) are being gradually eased into main training ahead of the season.

Carlton is yet to add to its list this pre-season under supplemental selection period (SSP) rules, with clubs able to continue signing replacement players until next Wednesday's February 15 deadline.