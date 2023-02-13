WEST Coast assembled close to its full-strength midfield for stoppage work on Monday, with star onballer Tim Kelly in fine touch as he capitalises on a full pre-season and trimmed down physique.

Kelly missed five matches last season due to a mixture of injury, suspension and illness, but the former Geelong star was still able to place third in the club champion award after finishing the year strongly.

SYSTEM REBOOT The pre-season switch helping Eagles bounce back

The 28-year-old appears in excellent condition this summer and has been noted internally as a pre-season standout, taking part in all sessions and excelling during match simulation training.

It was his ball-use during transition drills that stood out on Monday before the Eagles split into line groups and he got to work in competitive stoppage drills.

Tim Kelly at West Coast training in February, 2023. Picture: Stephanie Puttick, West Coast Eagles

With captain Luke Shuey and dual club champion Elliot Yeo potentially splitting their time between the midfield and half-back this season, Kelly's ability to win damaging clearances could become even more important.

The Eagles included young pair Reuben Ginbey and Elijah Hewett in their stoppage drills on Monday as the prized pair prepare for midfield opportunities this season, with both holding their own alongside fellow draftee Coby Burgiel.

Reuben Ginbey at West Coast training in February, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Luke Foley, who played 16 games last season after struggling for opportunities as a half-back, was also included in the stoppage work where he brought an accountable focus.

Regulars Yeo, Dom Sheed, Andrew Gaff, Jai Culley, Xavier O'Neill, Connor West and Greg Clark rounded out the midfield group during the one-hour session at Mineral Resources Park on Monday.

Jack Darling, who is awaiting advice on his ankle injury following scans on Friday, was a notable absentee alongside midfielder Zane Trew and Supplemental Selection Period hopeful Alec Waterman.

Elijah Hewett at West Coast training in February, 2023. Picture: West Coast Eagles

Shuey and key forward Oscar Allen each had light sessions, with injured pair Jack Petruccelle (ankle) and Luke Edwards (quad) stepping up their running after recent injuries.

Draftee Tyrell Dewar, who carried a leg injury into his first pre-season, completed almost all of the session in an encouraging sign for the defensive prospect.

The Eagles will ramp up their pre-season this Friday with an intra-club hit-out before their unofficial practice match against Port Adelaide on February 24 at Mineral Resources Park.