ST KILDA forward Tim Membrey is in a race against time to be fit for round one after undergoing minor knee surgery.

Membrey will miss the upcoming practice hitouts against Melbourne and Essendon but the club says he remains a chance to be selected for the club's season-opener against Fremantle on Sunday, March 19.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

The 28-year-old's injury is another blow to St Kilda's forward-line stocks with Max King (shoulder), Jack Hayes (foot) and Matt Allison (foot) already ruled out for the opening weeks of the season.

More to come