FREMANTLE star Nat Fyfe continues to build form in his new forward role after booting an equal game-high three goals in Friday's intraclub, but it was a high-flying rookie who stole the show.

Fyfe played a variety of roles inside 50, starting deep but also working up to half-forward in his most encouraging performance of the pre-season as the Dockers split their teams into clear A and B line-ups.

Lining up for the weaker grey team, athletic tall forward Sebit Kuek showed flashes of brilliance to finish with three goals against the Dockers' best backline in a performance that highlighted his significant talent.

Recruited in last year's NAB AFL Mid-Season Draft, Kuek took several big contested marks and showed his pace in the third quarter when he turned with the ball and sprinted away from opponent Joel Hamling.

Young key forwards Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy both lined up on the stronger purple team and booted two goals each, with Treacy standing out early with his marking and accurate kicking while also rotating in the ruck.

Key target Matt Taberner played the majority of the match after an encouraging pre-season but was held goalless, with small forward Lachie Schultz (two goals) impressive.

The midfield is where the purple line-up got on top, with ruckman Luke Jackson and star onballer Caleb Serong the standouts over four 30-minute quarters.

Caleb Serong handballs to Luke Jackson during Fremantle's intraclub on February 17, 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

Jackson had periods of dominance both in the air and at ground level, where he combined with Serong for several clearances and showcased the chemistry building between the former Demon and his new teammates.

In one passage during the first quarter, he crumbed his own marking attempt inside 50 before turning onto his right boot and snapping accurately.

Serong was the leader of the purple team's midfield, separating himself from the pack in the third quarter with several key clearances and a set shot goal from 50m.

He combined with recruit Jaeger O'Meara and inside midfielder Will Brodie at most centre bounces for the purple line-up, with all three enjoying excellent periods during the game.

O'Meara, who has built strong form through the pre-season, was particularly clean with his hands in a high-pressure hit-out and covered plenty of ground.

Jaeger O'Meara during Fremantle's intraclub on February 17, 2023. Picture: Fremantle FC

Star onballer Andrew Brayshaw (illness) was among those missing, with ruckman Sean Darcy (family bereavement), Michael Frederick (quad) and Michael Walters (managed) also sidelined.

Frederick is also likely to miss the Dockers' two practice games, against Adelaide and Port Adelaide, putting him in a race to be fit for Fremantle's season opener against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19.

As well as Kuek, the grey team was well-served by second-year midfielder Matt Johnson, who regularly got his hands to the football first at stoppages, and rebounding defender Nathan Wilson.

Well excuse me, Nathan Wilson.



Wilson, who is in a battle to earn selection after falling behind Hayden Young, Jordan Clark and Brandon Walker in 2022, had several piercing runs from defence and booted a 50m goal on the run to push his case.

Ethan Hughes continued to be played on the wing in the purple line-up and is starting to look like a serious contender in that position for round one after bringing defensive nous, hard two-way running and strength over the ball to the role.

Liam Henry was the other wingman on the stronger team as James Aish continued to play as an inside midfielder, impressing again in that role, while Nathan O'Driscoll manages a foot injury.