BRISBANE'S off-season recruits shone under the Brighton Homes Arena lights on Friday night as the Lions completed their last intraclub hit-out before next week's unofficial trial against Sydney.

Jack Gunston (three goals) looked right at home in the forward line, Josh Dunkley (three goals) was dangerous both in the midfield and ahead of the ball, while No.2 draft pick Will Ashcroft (two goals) continued to dazzle in his first pre-season.

'A NATURAL' Surprising new role on the cards for star Lion

In a contest that initially pitted Brisbane's best forwards against its best defenders and then switched to a genuine 'A team v B team' battle after half-time, all of the Lions' big names showed glimpses of their best.

Joe Daniher looked totally healthy following off-season shoulder surgery, flying for marks and playing back-up ruck minutes, while Hugh McCluggage, Lachie Neale and Zac Bailey all racked up the disposals.

Jack Gunston kicks the ball during Brisbane's pre-season in 2023. Picture: Brisbane Lions

Taking part in his first match simulation session since recently having his tonsils removed, Jack Payne was fantastic in defence, taking a fistful of intercept marks.

Darcy Wilmot also put in an eye-catching performance playing on a wing.

But it was the new faces that showed why Brisbane's off-season was so fruitful.

PLAY AFL FANTASY Pick your team NOW

Ashcroft kicked the game's first goal from a 45m set shot, and after playing wing in the first half, really took over after the break with his work in-tight and hard running on the outside.

Gunston worked well in tandem with Daniher and Eric Hipwood, giving off two goals as well as kicking his three, while Dunkley also built symmetry with his new midfield mates.

Darragh Joyce was a late scratching with illness, while Darcy Gardiner (shoulder), Noah Answerth (shoulder) and Dayne Zorko (hamstring) were also unavailable.