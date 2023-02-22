Jake Stringer in action during Essendon's clash against Gold Coast in round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORWARD Jake Stringer will miss Essendon's match simulation against Gold Coast on Thursday due to a hamstring injury.

Stringer, 28, felt tightness in his hamstring at the end of the Bombers' main training session on Tuesday and won't travel to face the Suns.

The important forward is still expected to be available to take on Hawthorn in Essendon's season-opener on March 19.

"Stringer will be on a modified program over the next few days," the club said in a statement.

"The expectation is he is still in contention for round one against Hawthorn on Sunday, March 19."

Stringer has battled injury issues over the past few years, including playing just 15 of 22 games in 2022.

Matt Guelfi and Ben Hobbs have both dealt with calf injuries this pre-season for Essendon, while Elijah Tsatas will miss the start of the campaign after undergoing knee surgery.

Zach Reid (back stress fracture) will take some time, while Nik Cox has been running as he recovers from his own back problem.

The Bombers will take 34 players to the Gold Coast for their first pre-season outing.