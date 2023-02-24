Harry Sheezel celebrates a goal during a match simulation between North Melbourne and Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

HE WAS a top three pick for a reason, and Harry Sheezel's first hitout against AFL opposition was full of confidence from the opening bounce.

The Roos fell just short of a Richmond side that rotated through its stars, the Tigers saluting 11.9 (75) to 10.13 (73) in blustery conditions at Arden Street.

North Melbourne was composed and well-disciplined in its first competitive run under new coach Alastair Clarkson, spreading the Richmond defence and creating space in attack.

Sheezel was simply outstanding early, playing across half-forward and pushing into the middle at times, booting two goals in the first quarter.

Sheezel delights with brilliant tackle and goal

He faded somewhat as the game progressed, but bobbed up in the fourth term for a clever third goal.

Richmond recruits Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper fitted in beautifully, spending a lot of time at centre bounces and impressing with their neat disposal. Taranto in particular looked dangerous floating into attack, kicking two goals.

North Melbourne went with a very tall forward line, with Nick Larkey, Callum Coleman-Jones, Charlie Comben and Eddie Ford all featuring; Comben in particular having some promising moments up against established Richmond defenders like Dylan Grimes, Robbie Tarrant (playing a half each) and Noah Balta.

Will Phillips showed some nice signs running through the middle, while Luke Davies-Uniacke picked up where he left off with a very professional performance.

Taranto kicks ripping first goal in new colours

Griffin Logue got through three pre-determined quarters in his first North Melbourne outing, the former Docker wearing a glove to protect his dislocated finger.

The Tigers began to roll through the changes after three of the six terms (the latter two featuring mostly VFL players), with Noah Cumberland, Biggie Nyuon, Thomson Dow, Ivan Soldo and Seth Campbell taking to the field, while Trent Cotchin and Dustin Martin rested.

Both clubs agreed to running a drill in the final two minutes of the second and third quarters, returning to the middle of the field for a centre bounce. Richmond – as the team in front at the time – set up as if defending a lead of less than a goal, while North Melbourne attempted to hit the front. The Tigers sent Cotchin into the middle for the "final minutes".

Alastair Clarkson (left) and Brett Ratten chat during North Melbourne's match simulation against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers were without Tom Lynch (foot), Shai Bolton (personal reasons), Marlion Pickett (general sorenss), Liam Baker (appendix), Nathan Broad (hamstring) and Jack Graham (toe).

The Roos missed Jy Simpkin, Ben Cunnington and Todd Goldstein (rested), Darcy Tucker (knee) and Tarryn Thomas (leave).

YOUNG GUNS

All eyes were on Sheezel from the get-go, showing composure and neat skills while at full pace. Tom Brown is yet to debut after a year on the list, but the young Richmond defender looked very comfortable at the top level and had some nice moments. Samson Ryan played Tom Lynch's role and looked lively. Paul Curtis was dangerous inside forward 50, setting up a number of Kangaroos goals.

Samson Ryan celebrates a goal during Richmond's match simulation against North Melbourne on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SWITCHING POSITIONS

Keep your eye out for greater midfield time for Cam Zurhaar, the bullocking North Melbourne forward spending considerable time at centre bounces to good effect. The two former skippers in Trent Cotchin and Jack Ziebell went head-to-head, Cotchin kicking a neat front-and-centre goal in the second term in his new predominantly forward role. Rhyan Mansell also spent time across half-forward, having mainly played defence in his short career, while Ben Miller switched between forward and defence within the game.

Cam Zurhaar looks to handball during North Melbourne's match simulation against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY WATCH

Nick Larkey sent a minor scare through North Melbourne fans, limping off in the first quarter after a marking contest, but returned before the first break. Other than that, it was a clean bill of health for both sides.

Nick Larkey leaves the field with a trainer during North Melbourne's match simulation against Richmond on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY TEMPTERS

Will Phillips (MID, $270,000) should see plenty of AFL time this year, and while still a little undersized, didn't look out of place coming up against Taranto, Hopper and Dion Prestia. Cam Zurhaar's (FWD, $522,000) stint in the midfield was dynamic, and could be a bit of a positional cheat given he's listed as a forward. Regardless of the cost, Tim Taranto (MID/FWD) $846,000 is nearly a must-have, after an injury-interrupted 2022.