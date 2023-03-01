GEELONG will be without Jeremy Cameron, Jack Bowes, Isaac Smith and Mitch Duncan for its practice match against Brisbane on Thursday night, while Port Adelaide has called Zak Butters back into its side for its game against Fremantle.

The Cats have welcomed back forward Gary Rohan to face the Lions, but Cameron, Smith, Bowes and Duncan are all missing, with Duncan (calf injury) having also sat out last week's clash with the Hawks. Key forward Tom Hawkins and defender Jack Henry also remain sidelined due to their respective foot injuries.

Former St Kilda defender Darragh Joyce will play his first game for Brisbane, with fellow Irishmen Conor McKenna and James Madden also named in the 26-man squad, while former skipper Dayne Zorko will again miss due to a hamstring injury.

Collingwood has named Brody Mihocek, Josh Carmichael and recruit Oleg Markov for its hitout against Hawthorn in Launceston, but the Magpies will be without tough defender Brayden Maynard and prized draftee Ed Allan.

Brayden Maynard during Collingwood's match simulation against Carlton in February, 2023.

The Hawks have given a first game to top draft pick Cam Mackenzie while veteran Luke Breust also returns having missed last week's match simulation against Geelong.

Butters and Darcy Byrne-Jones return for the Power after both missed last week's hitout against West Coast, but recruit Junior Rioli will miss due to illness and veteran Travis Boak is out due to a rib injury.

The Dockers have already confirmed prized recruit Luke Jackson will miss due to a head knock, while speedy forwards Michael Walters and Michael Frederick remain on the injured list.

There will be three practice matches on each of Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, with all games to be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores on afl.com.au and the AFL Live app.

While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

Hawthorn v Collingwood at UTAS Stadium, 5.10pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

B: S.Frost 8 J.Blanck 36 W.Day 12

HB: B.Hardwick 15 J.Sicily - C 6 K.Amon 10

C: J.Ward 25 F.Maginness 32 L.Bramble 16

HF: C.Wingard 20 L.Breust 22 J.Worpel 5

F: J.Koschitzke 23 L.Meek 17 D.Moore 13

Foll: N.Reeves 7 J.Newcombe 3 C.Macdonald 31

I/C: C.Jiath 9 C.Mackenzie 28 J.Impey 4 S.Butler 30 F.Greene 26 C.Nash 11 D.Grainger-Barras 24 H.Hustwaite 44

Emerg: J.O'Sullivan 43 M.Lynch 18 J.Weddle 37 N.Long 27

Notable absentees: Jack Scrimshaw, Mitch Lewis, Harry Morrison, Cooper Stephens, Tyler Brockman

COLLINGWOOD

B: J.Crisp 25 D.Moore - C 30 I.Quaynor 3

HB: J.Howe 38 B.Frampton 17 N.Murphy 28

C: B.Hill 23 J.Daicos 7 N.Daicos 35

HF: J.Elliott 5 B.Mihocek 41 J.De Goey 2

F: P.Lipinski 1 M.Cox 46 S.Sidebottom 22

Foll: D.McStay 11 T.Adams 13 T.Mitchell 6

I/C: J.Noble 9 S.Pendlebury 10 D.Cameron 14 R.McInnes 26 B.McCreery 31 W.Hoskin-Elliott 32 O.Markov 37 J.Carmichael 45

Emerg: T.Bianco 8 T.Wilson 12 T.Ruscoe 21 J.Ryan 24

Notable absentees: Brayden Maynard, Ash Johnson, Jack Ginnivan

Fremantle v Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval, 4.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

B: J.Clark 6 B.Walker 31 H.Young 26

HB: N.Wilson 14 B.Cox 36 A.Pearce - C 25

C: J.Aish 11 S.Sturt 1 L.Henry 23

HF: L.Schultz 5 M.Taberner 20 C.Serong 3

F: J.Treacy 35 N.Fyfe 7 S.Switkowski 39

Foll: S.Darcy 4 A.Brayshaw 8 J.O'Meara 2

I/C: L.Reidy 42 M.Johnson 44 J.Hamling 21 B.Banfield 41 E.Hughes 15 J.Amiss 24 W.Brodie 17 H.Chapman 27

Emerg: N.Erasmus 28 J.Corbett 19 K.Worner 40 T.Colyer 33

Notable absentees: Luke Jackson, Luke Ryan, Michael Walters, Nathan O'Driscoll, Travis Colyer, Corey Wagner

PORT ADELAIDE

B: R.Burton 3 T.Jonas - C 1 J.Burgoyne 36

HB: D.Byrne-Jones 33 A.Aliir 21 D.Houston 5

C: M.Bergman 14 W.Drew 28 X.Duursma 7

HF: M.Georgiades 19 T.Marshall 4 C.Rozee 20

F: Z.Butters 9 C.Dixon 22 S.Powell-Pepper 2

Foll: S.Lycett 29 O.Wines 16 J.Horne-Francis 18

I/C: K.Farrell 6 T.McKenzie 12 O.Fantasia 13 R.Bonner 26 B.Teakle 27 F.Evans 31 L.Jones 34 J.McEntee 41

Emerg: T.Clurey 17 D.Williams 23 J.Pasini 24 D.Visentini 38

Notable absentees: Travis Boak, Jeremy Finlayson, Junior Rioli, Trent Dumont, Tom Clurey, Josh Sinn

Brisbane v Geelong at Brighton Homes Arena, 7.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: B.Starcevich 37 J.Payne 40 D.Rich 10

HB: C.McKenna 26 H.Andrews - C 31 D.Wilmot 44

C: W.Ashcroft 8 Z.Bailey 33 D.Robertson 2

HF: C.Cameron 23 J.Gunston 19 H.McCluggage 6

F: C.Rayner 16 J.Daniher 3 E.Hipwood 30

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Dunkley 5 L.Neale 9

I/C: L.McCarthy 11 J.Madden 14 K.Coleman 18 J.Prior 20 H.Sharp 22 J.Tunstill 29 D.Fort 32 D.Joyce 41

Emerg: N.Cockatoo 12 J.Lyons 17 T.Fullarton 21 R.Lester 35

Notable absentees: Dayne Zorko, Darcy Gardiner, Jarrod Berry, Jarryd Lyons, Callum Ah Chee

GEELONG

B: T.Stewart 44 S.De Koning 16 J.Kolodjashnij 8

HB: Z.Tuohy 2 E.Ratugolea 17 Z.Guthrie 39

C: M.O'Connor 42 M.Blicavs 46 S.Menegola 27

HF: P.Dangerfield - C 35 O.Henry 36 B.Close 45

F: T.Stengle 18 G.Rohan 23 G.Miers 32

Foll: R.Stanley 1 C.Guthrie 29 T.Bruhn 4

I/C: J.Bews 24 C.Whyte 11 J.Ceglar 15 T.Atkins 30 B.Parfitt 3 S.Simpson 37 O.Dempsey 28 M.Holmes 9

Emerg: M.Knevitt 10 O.Mullin 34 O.Riccardi 21 T.Clohesy 40

Notable absentees: Jeremy Cameron, Isaac Smith, Mitch Duncan, Jack Henry, Tom Hawkins, Jack Bowes