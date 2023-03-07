ADELAIDE draftee Billy Dowling will miss the start of the season after injuring his foot during a reserves practice match on Friday night against West Coast.

Playing in the seconds game after the senior team's win over the Eagles, Dowling hobbled off the field after twisting his right foot late in the match.

LIKED THE LOOK OF Who shone for your club in the practice matches?

Dowling, who was taken with pick 43 in last year's draft, is currently in a moonboot and is set to miss at least the next month.

"Billy had scans which have shown a joint-related issue in his foot," Adelaide High Performance Manager Darren Burgess said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Every club's best moment from the practice matches Check out 18 of the best plays from the final series of pre-season hitouts ahead of round one

"It's an unusual injury that will keep him off legs for at least a week but he will be reassessed after that and we anticipate a return to full training with the main group in 3-5 weeks."

Meanwhile, Josh Worrell remains in doubt for round one after reinjuring his hamstring in the match simulation clash against Fremantle.

Worrell has resumed running but the club is taking a cautious approach with his rehab.