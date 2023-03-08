TOM BERRY was more than familiar with Gold Coast before he requested a trade to the Suns last year. The former Brisbane Lion can't count the number of games his old club faced off against his new one.

"I reckon we've played each other a hundred times. I definitely played a lot against the Suns on the field and then getting to meet them in person and actually have a chat it's usually a completely different personality that you get to know," Berry told AFL.com.au.

"Nick Holman and I used to go head-to-head while we weren't in the ones but he's an outstanding person and I've really warmed towards him.

"It's been great to put a personality off-field to a lot of the players and I was probably exactly the same, they probably thought I was an absolute mongrel before coming here."

Tom Berry and Chris Fagan chat post-match during round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

It was Berry's aggression – his tackling, his hunt, his speed – which saw the Suns make a play for the 21-year-old last year ahead of the trade window. After 20 games in four years at the Lions, the younger brother of midfielder Jarrod was eyeing more chances at the top level.

"Towards the back end of last season I did my shoulder which wasn't perfect timing for me and I had to make the decision on what was going to be best for me. I spoke to my manager about what I was getting offered at Brisbane and the opportunity elsewhere and obviously the Suns were really keen to get me on board," he said.

"Once I caught up with 'Dewy' (coach Stuart Dew) and a few of the coaches it became clear there had to be a move made and I was pretty exciting about it all once I put the faces to people and learnt a little bit about what the club meant and the direction they were going in.

"Towards the end of the year it became clear I needed to make the move and try to get a little bit more opportunity."

Berry knows the competition for positions will also be tight in Gold Coast's forward line. He kicked a goal from nine disposals last week in the Suns' practice match with Greater Western Sydney, but knows there are a number of small forwards vying for spots ahead of round one's clash with Sydney.

"There's heaps of talent in there and that's exciting – I'm coming into a group where everyone's fighting for a spot and that's a healthy environment to come into. It's been really welcoming and nice to see some new talent," he said.

Berry has felt the differences between the Queensland clubs' pre-season programs, seeing a higher running focus at the Suns, and has compared notes to his time at the Lions, who he will continue to keep a very sharp eye on throughout the season with his tight relationship with Jarrod and many other Brisbane players.

"I'll be barracking for him every game he's not playing against us. He's my best mate so I'll always want the best for him," Berry said.

"He's coming back from his shoulder surgery and hopefully he has a really good crack at it this year and is injury free. I'm always in his corner and he's always in my corner."