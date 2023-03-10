ICONIC Adelaide Oval will provide a fitting centre stage for the much-anticipated Gather Round, with six games to be played at the storied venue when the focus of the AFL world turns to South Australia.

With the picturesque parklands stadium set to be the hub of the action in round five, AFL.com.au takes a closer look at Adelaide Oval's history as an AFL venue, how visiting teams have fared and highlights five of the most memorable games played there.

The stadium's AFL journey began when Port Adelaide played Melbourne in the last round of the 2011 season, but Adelaide Oval didn't become a full-time AFL ground until 2014.

Since then, a total of 204 games have been played, including 10 finals, with not a single draw recorded.

Of the South Australian clubs, the Power (67 wins and 42 losses) enjoys a superior winning percentage of 61.47 per cent at the ground to Adelaide's 57.01 (61-46).

The Demons and West Coast are clearly the best-performed interstate visitors with 10-5 and 9-4 records respectively, with North Melbourne (10 games), Gold Coast (nine) and Carlton (six) yet to register a win.

The Blues will get a chance to rectify that when they kick off Gather Round against the Crows at the showpiece venue, while the Kangaroos and the Suns will play in the Adelaide Hills and at Norwood Oval respectively.

Five Adelaide Oval classics

Elimination final, 2017: Port Adelaide 10.16 (76) def by West Coast 12.6 (78)

This extra-time barn burner was an unforgettable contest with a jaw-dropping finale that served as a brutal reminder of the fine margins that exist at the highest level of the game.

With West Coast down by four points with 21 seconds left in the second extra-time period, did Luke Shuey shrug the tackle high? Was Jared Polec a touch stiff?

It depends on who you ask, but there's no doubt that Polec's arm ended up around the star Eagle's neck and the free was paid.

With the final siren still echoing around the stands and the boos of the Power fans raining down, Shuey's shot from 45m out was the match-winning goal the moment it left his boot.

Round 8, 2018: Port Adelaide 14.11 (95) def Adelaide 14.6 (90)

A stunning comeback win was on the cards when Mitch McGovern kicked Adelaide's third goal in four minutes to put his side in front by a point with 42 seconds left in Showdown 44.

The Power was staring down the barrel of a sixth Showdown loss in a row, but Ken Hinkley's men won a crucial centre clearance.

Fed a quick handpass just outside 50, Steven Motlop deftly evaded a defender, straightened, and coolly kicked the matchwinner with 21 seconds remaining.

The final siren was greeted with scenes of sheer jubilation at the Power home game, nowhere more so than in the coach's box where an emotional Hinkley signalled his delight to Port fans.

Round 10, 2021: Adelaide 15.6 (96) def Melbourne 14.11 (95)

The unbeaten Demons looked to have finally seen off a brave challenge from the 3-6 Crows when they led an enthralling contest by 16 points late in the final term.

But the Crows swooped with the last three goals, Taylor Walker putting his side up by a point with his third goal with 43 seconds remaining in the instant classic.

But there was more drama to come.

Christian Petracca pumped a long ball deep inside Melbourne's 50 only to see Nick Murray gather and handball out of bounds from the top of the goalsquare.

"Throw it in," came the umpire's call despite the Demons' protests … Adelaide hanging on to pull off a memorable upset.

Round 3, 2022: Adelaide 15.6 (96) def Port Adelaide 13.14 (92)

Jordan Dawson has a well-earned reputation as a beautiful striker of the ball, but he will be forever remembered for one of the uglier kicks of his career.

And he wouldn't have a problem with that given the result.

Dawson was handed the ball at the end of a titanic struggle between the crosstown foes after Lachie Murphy was unable to take his free kick.

In his first Showdown, Dawson sent an after-the-siren shot goalward that wobbled off to the right then veered sharply through the big sticks to send Adelaide home fans into raptures.

Round 24, 2011: Port Adelaide 17.10 (112) def Melbourne 15.14 (104)

A tough season for the Power finished on a high with a historic win in the first AFL game at Adelaide Oval.

Port had lost 11 on the trot going into the clash, but the Power faithful turned up in force anyway.

Cale Morton kicked the first AFL goal at the ground, Brett Ebert with Port's first.

The see-sawing affair was worthy of the momentous occasion, Travis Boak kicking a stunning goal from a northern pocket that would later become one of Eddie's to help secure a memorable win.