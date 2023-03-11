Christian Petracca and Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's win over Adelaide in round 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE will inject more players into its already potent centre-bounce mix in 2023 as it seeks to avoid the late-season fadeouts that ended in two successive finals losses.

Last year, the Demons shot out to a 10-0 start, before dipping to a 16-6 result at the end of the home and away season.

While there were a number of reasons at play (including the loss of Steven May for three weeks due to concussion and suspension), plain and simple exhaustion also contributed after the Dees crashed to a straight-sets finals exit.

The powerful trio of Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Jack Viney contested at least three-quarters of the Demons' centre bounces in 2022, with Angus Brayshaw added to the mix from round 20.

Midfield coach Adem Yze said the Demons were keen to run a more diverse group through the middle of the ground, giving extra responsibility to the likes of Kozzy Pickett, Tom Sparrow and James Harmes.

Kysaiah Pickett in action during Melbourne's win over Richmond in a 2023 preseason practice match. Picture: AFL Photos

"[Pickett] gives us a different look in there, and we want some different players working through there. You would have seen Clayton Oliver play at half-back today, and we want a stronger mix," Yze said after the 50-point practice match win over Richmond.

"We've got Tom Sparrow and James Harmes, we need to give them game time and some midfield exposure, and then Kozzy gives us some X-factor through there. He'll go in there more often than not. But what we do need is when he goes forward, to hit the scoreboard like he does, so he's going to be exciting for us.

"It's easier doing it in a practice game, but when you get to round one, and the main season, it is a lot harder as a coach. But we need to stick with [the rotations].

"Last year, a lot of our mids played a lot of game time, then got tired later in the year, so we need to share the load, and they've all bought into that, which is the main thing. So we'll keep going with it."

One practice match does not a season make, but Melbourne certainly mixed up the midfield magnets against the Tigers, while Jack Viney was sidelined due to a minor knee issue.

The difference in centre bounce attendance was marked.

Demons in the middle

Player AVG CBAs in 2022 CBAs in 2023

PRAC. MATCH Clayton Oliver 86% 65% Jack Viney 75% DNP Christian Petracca 75% 48% Tom Sparrow 32% 39% James Harmes 16% 65% Angus Brayshaw 16% 13% Alex Neal-Bullen 4% 23% Kysaiah Pickett 1% 42%

By contrast, premier Geelong was much more consistent in spreading the midfield load last year.

The Cats had seven players – Cam Guthrie, Patrick Dangerfield, Joel Selwood, Brandon Parfitt, Mark Blicavs (some bounces as ruck), Tom Atkins, Quinton Narkle and Cooper Stephens – with an average attendance of at least 30 per cent across the season.

Even more markedly, Geelong had a whopping 22 players (excluding pure rucks, but once again including the versatile Blicavs) attend a centre bounce at some point, including unlikely suspects such as Jack Henry, Jeremy Cameron in a midfield role, Zach Guthrie and Tyson Stengle.

Melbourne had five players hitting the 30 per cent mark, including back-up inside bull Luke Dunstan who played four games, and just 10 non-rucks attending centre bounces over the season.

In terms of the other preliminary finalists, Sydney sat with five players reaching 30 per cent of centre-bounce attendances and a total of 11 players attending centre bounces, Brisbane five and 13, and Collingwood's split was four and 14.

PLAYERS WITH 30%+ CBA

IN 2022 TOTAL PLAYERS

AT CBAs in 2022 Brisbane Five 13 Collingwood Four 14 Geelong Seven* 22 Melbourne Five 10 Sydney Five 11

*All rucks excluded with exception of Geelong mid/ruck Mark Blicavs