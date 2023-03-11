CARLTON gun Sam Docherty has extended his stay with the Blues until at least the end of 2025, continuing his inspirational comeback.

Docherty, 29, overcame a second battle with testicular cancer to become one of the stories of 2022, starring as he played 22 games.

He finished second in the John Nicholls Medal behind Blues superstar and Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps.

After signing a two-year extension, Docherty said: "I am so excited to continue my football career at the Blues.

"The support Carlton have given me over the years has been exceptional, and I am eager to see where the next few years take us. This group is incredibly connected, and I have enormous belief in the group to go to the next level.

"This season is even more special for me as a first-time dad, it's going to be amazing to have Ruby and my wife Nat in the stands supporting me."

Docherty averaged a career-high 28.4 disposals to go with 7.3 marks and 3.3 tackles last year.

He shapes as again being a key player for the Blues this year, ahead of their season-opener against Richmond at the MCG on Thursday night.



"Sam is widely regarded as an integral part of the playing group, which we saw last year. He's a true Carlton person and we're thrilled to have him re-sign," Carlton head of list management Nick Austin said.

"Sam is one of the smartest footballers in the competition, and we are fortunate to have his experience and leadership covering all areas of the ground.

"He is also one of the most loved and respected players at the club, and the awareness and funds he has raised for Peter Mac over the last few years have been inspirational. We are very lucky to have a person like Sam at our club."