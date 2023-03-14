Daniel Rich in action during Brisbane's clash against West Coast in round eight, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE is embracing the heightened expectation around it ahead of the season, with veteran Daniel Rich admitting his mind has wandered to having the ultimate success.

The Lions are widely regarded as one of the premiership favourites after adding Josh Dunkley, Jack Gunston, Will Ashcroft and Conor McKenna to a team that made last year's preliminary final.

Rich said it was "definitely" the highest internal expectation in his 15 years at the club, and he was fine with that.

"I know it's a long way away the stuff that's being spoken about, but you'd rather that … than being spoken about finishing last or second last," he said.

Daniel Rich celebrates Brisbane's semi-final win over Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

"It's one of the things that come with being a good side, but at this point in time, we're just a good side on paper, we've got to get it done on game day and during the season.

"The season is a long year and I know we're going to have games that are better than others or worse than others.

"That's part of the ebbs and flows of the season, but glory's a long way away and we've got to put a fair bit of work in to get to that last stage of the year."

The Lions will have to face Port Adelaide this weekend without former skipper Dayne Zorko, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Dayne Zorko runs laps during Brisbane training at Brighton Homes Arena on February 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Rich said despite Zorko's recent setback, he was as bubbly as ever after standing down as captain.

"I'm so proud of what he's done for our footy club," Rich said.

"I'd love to be there one day holding up the cup next to him with my arm around him.

"I know it's thinking a long way ahead, but that's kind of the thoughts that run through the back of your mind.

"I've been around this club for a long time with him and he's been a major instrument in the turnaround of this footy club, so he's one of those guys you want to achieve it for."

Editor's note: This story was updated after Dayne Zorko was ruled out of this weekend's match due to injury