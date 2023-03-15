IMPATIENT Richmond coach Damien Hardwick expects boom recruits Jacob Hopper and Tim Taranto to fire straight away in the season-opening blockbuster against Carlton.

The former GWS midfielders will be the only new faces for the Tigers at the MCG on Thursday night, with Hardwick ruling out a Tylar Young debut despite the absence of regular defenders Robbie Tarrant (hip) and Josh Gibcus (hamstring).

Flag stars Dion Prestia (pectoral) and Jayden Short (calf) have overcome injuries to book their spots in the line-up alongside Hopper and Taranto, who have developed chemistry with a new-look Richmond midfield over summer.

The high-profile additions are crucial in Hardwick's attempt to transform his side's stoppage and contest game, with another flag firmly in the triple-premiership coach's sights.

"We don't do patient, we just expect to play our best footy straight away," Hardwick said.

"As coaches, we're no different.

"We go in with the very best intentions of winning this game and we understand if we play a certain style, we're going to give ourselves a better chance than not."

The presence of Hopper and Taranto will reduce the Tigers' reliance on veteran midfielder Trent Cotchin and allow match-winner Dustin Martin to spend more time in attack.

The 31-year-old superstar was limited to just nine games last year but has had a strong preparation, laying the platform for a big start to the new campaign.

"We're just pumped that he's back and we look forward to (him) having his best season," Hardwick said.

"He's the sort of guy you come to watch play, so that's really exciting for us and the AFL community."

Dustin Martin collects the ball ahead of Judd McVee in Richmond's practice match against Melbourne in March 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Noah Balta and co-captain Dylan Grimes are set for battles with twin towers Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay but team defence will be key to the Tigers' bid to blunt the Blues' sharpshooters.

"If you're relying on one player to beat those guys, you're probably in a fair bit of trouble," Hardwick said.

"The way they move the ball is very diligent with marks on leads and we've got to make sure we put as much pressure on as we can.

"If (the delivery) is clean then we're going to be in trouble but if it's a little bit high and long, we're a chance."

Hardwick has no concerns over the MCG playing surface, which underwent a $1 million repair job last week after two Ed Sheeran concerts.

The triple-premiership coach joked he didn't care about the condition of the turf after enjoying a few beers at one of Sheeran's concerts, but backed ground staff to have it pristine.

"They'll do a great job. The 'G is always in good nick," Hardwick said.

"It's a really good deck and I'm sure it will be fine."