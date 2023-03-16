Patrick Cripps looks dejected after Carlton drew with Richmond during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL is life, and sometimes, life is a draw.

Carlton – forever causing heart palpitations in its fans – looked set for a mature and composed six-point win over arch rival Richmond in the opening match of 2023, until Tom Lynch soared high to take a contested mark with 17 seconds remaining on the clock.

A minute prior, Lynch had waved his arms at the umpire in vain, outmarked two-to-one as he begged for a free. But after surely spending all of summer with his last-minute elimination final miss replaying over and over in his head, he steadied, and converted.

Last two mins: Lynch heroics deprive Blues of victory The thrilling final moments between Richmond and Carlton in round one

The final scores were 8.10 (58) apiece, and both sides would be left feeling like they lost the match after battling it out on a hot night at the MCG.

Goals were traded within less than two minutes to open the game – Dustin Martin and Zac Fisher the snappers – and the two ends of the MCG took their turns to let out a six-month, pent-up, roar.

Footy was back.

Richmond's forward half defensive pressure was immense in the first quarter, but players failed to take full advantage of their opportunities, a somewhat rusty Jack Graham (after an injured toe affected his pre-season) spraying two wide and Tom Lynch missing a straightforward set shot.

By contrast, Carlton relished in its limited chances in attack (13-21 inside 50s), kicking 3.1 to take a nine-point lead into the first break.

Highlights: Richmond v Carlton The Tigers and Blues clash in round one

The Blues speed troubled Richmond on the wings, with Jesse Motlop, Adam Saad and Zac Fisher showing clean sets of heels and often catching the Tigers on the hop on turnover.

After such a blistering start, the 30-16 scoreline at half-time reflected the fumbly and panicked nature of parts of the game, as both sides struggled to make strong and effective entries inside 50.

The key defenders rose in prominence as the game progressed; Dylan Grimes holding up one end, while Lewis Young worked nicely into the game down the other.

Daniel Rioli was simply superb off half-back, with the Blues having no answer to his pace and dare, while George Hewett played an underrated and crucial role in the midfield for Carlton.

Daniel Rioli and Jack Martin chase the ball during round one, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Whether it was settled nerves, first-game concentration lapses or just shaking off the rust, the sluggish first half was blown out of the water after half-time, the Tigers springing to life with some clever ball use to kick three straight goals.

In all, seven goals were kicked in that third term, after just six collectively in the first half, with Tom Lynch and Charlie Curnow asserting their dominance in their respective forward lines.

Carlton debutant Ollie Hollands was lively and tenacious throughout, and looks set for a promising first season.

Curnow creating havoc with two in little time Charlie Curnow puts the Blues back in front after nailing consecutive majors

Old(ish) faces, new colours

Thursday night marked the first official Richmond match for star recruits Tim Taranto and Jacob Hopper, who have changed the face of the Tigers' midfield. Both provided some much needed steadiness and defensive pressure at the contest – Taranto with 32 and Hopper with 18 – while the former had two flying (missed) shots at goal. Carlton also unveiled new winger Blake Acres, who had 16 disposals in a steady performance.

Tim Taranto gets a kick away under pressure from Tom De Koning (left) and Adam Cerra. Picture: AFL Photos

The crucial call

Charlie Curnow gave the Blues some much-needed breathing space with an instinctive, diving soccer close to goal. It took the margin to seven points with nine minutes remaining, but it wasn't without a moment of panic. Hearts were in mouths as the score review examined the goal, but it ultimately determining the soccer-trained Noah Balta had been unsuccessful in his attempt to deflect the kick.

Charlie's soccer heroics edge Blues closer Carlton earns a crucial goal through gun forward Charlie Curnow after a crafty kick off the deck

Subs – who blinked first?

In the first match with tactical subs (following the change from purely medical subs), Jack Ross became the first player to take to the field in the dying minutes of the third term. He replaced Marlion Pickett, who had missed both practice hitouts due to an adductor injury. Carlton made its call just minutes later, bringing in Lochie O'Brien for debutant Lachie Cowan at the three-quarter time break.

RICHMOND 1.4 2.4 7.8 8.10 (58)

CARLTON 3.1 4.6 6.9 810 (58)

GOALS

Richmond: Lynch 3, Rioli jnr 2, Martin, Riewoldt, Bolton

Carlton: C. Curnow 3, Fisher, Silvagni, McKay, Owies, Docherty

BEST

Richmond: Rioli, Taranto, Bolton, Lynch, Graham

Carlton: Hewett, Young, McKay, Saad, Cripps

INJURIES

Richmond: Graham (shin/calf), Rioli jnr (cut head)

Carlton: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Jack Ross (replaced Marlion Pickett in the third quarter)

Carlton: Lochie O'Brien (replaced Lachie Cowan at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 88,084 at the MCG