Brad Crouch, Jack Steele and Mattaes Phillipou after the R1 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WHILE St Kilda awaits a cavalry charge to replenish its forward line, Seb Ross and Marcus Windhager are set to return for the round two clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The Saints opened their season with a hard-fought win over Fremantle after being given little hope with forward stars including Max King and Tim Membrey missing.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

While their injury run has continued, with Jimmy Webster suffering a broken hand and Jack Bytel in hospital on a drip after a leg cut, they at least welcome back veteran Ross and exciting teen Windhager in the midfield.

Coach Ross Lyon said he hadn't watched a lot of the 19-year-old, but what he had seen, he liked.

"He's one of our best runners," Lyon said of Windhager, who is returning from a broken right hand.

Marcus Windhager (left) speaks with St Kilda's footy boss during a practice match against Essendon on March 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"There was big raps on him when he came through but I haven't got a lot of coaching capital with him because we only had the two practice games and he got injured in the first one within the first five minutes - but his run and his versatility speaks volumes."

The Bulldogs were shocked by a 50-point loss to Melbourne in round one but Lyon felt that said more about the Demons than their opponents.

FIGHTING RACISM Healing ceremony to mark 30 years since Winmar's famous stand

The Bulldogs will be without star recruit Rory Lobb, with the tall forward undergoing ankle surgery.

"One hundred per cent they will be smarting," Lyon said of the Bulldogs.

Ross Lyon looks on during the R1 match between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I watched it and they (Bulldogs) were in it but Melbourne can do that to anyone - you don't need much to go wrong against them for the scoreboard to blow out.

"We're preparing for the best Western Bulldogs, which has us on edge but we want to lean into the challenge again."

Lyon was delighted with his team's effort to over-run his former club Fremantle and will not be looking for any injury excuses at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY Saints honour greatest day with 150th year jumper

The Saints will again send out youngsters Mattaes Phillipou and Anthony Caminiti, who impressed on debut.

"Our young forwards were under a lot of pressure, the key forwards had seven games between them but they held up well with some quality support," Lyon said.

"We've certainly got no excuse there."