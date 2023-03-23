TARRYN Thomas will not be available to play at any level for North Melbourne after the club determined he had failed to make enough progress in his respectful behaviour program.

The Kangaroos' decision comes after further allegations emerged of Thomas' inappropriate behaviour towards women.

The club and the AFL Integrity Unit are investigating the latest allegations.

STREAM YOUR TEAM Watch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE

North football boss Todd Viney said on Friday morning that the latest allegations were "a serious concern" for the club.

"It's with AFL Integrity. We were aware of some of those allegations but with respect and consideration to the victim of these allegations, we're not at liberty to say too much around these allegations," Viney told a media conference at Melbourne Airport.

"While (Thomas) is at this point, he'll stay away from the club until we can get more information and speak to the right people around the next level of his education program."

Tarryn Thomas in action for North Melbourne's VFL side against Sydney in VFL round 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Asked if Thomas' career at North Melbourne was in jeopardy, Viney reiterated his previous statement that players would "behave yourself in or behave yourself out".

"We need to see significant traction in this area before Tarryn's available to play for us," he said.

Thomas had previously stepped away from the club on February 2 after allegations emerged of threats of violence against women. In January, he was charged by police with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

Thomas recently faced a Melbourne Magistrates' Court on two charges of violating a court order, but North Melbourne confirmed earlier this month that those charges had since been withdrawn.

The 22-year-old subsequently returned to training while he continued the respect and responsibility program, with Kangaroos coach Alastair Clarkson describing the situation to AFL.com.au as a "big learning curve for us all".

Jy Simpkin and Tarryn Thomas arrive at North Melbourne on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Thomas was due to take part in a VFL practice match on Saturday in his return to the field, but those plans have been put on hold.

North Melbourne CEO Jennifer Watt said the club would set a new plan in which Thomas needed to engage to improve "issues of accountability, remorse and behaviour change".

"We reiterate the strong stance that North Melbourne takes towards respectful behaviour towards women," Watt said.

"We are still committed to supporting Tarryn however it is clear he must show further progress before he can return to play matches for North Melbourne."

More to come