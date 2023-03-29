Dustin Martin and Jacob Hopper during Richmond's match against Adelaide in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DUSTIN Martin and Jacob Hopper have been ruled out of Richmond's blockbuster clash against Collingwood on Friday night in a double blow for the Tigers.

Martin was substituted out of the Tigers' 32-point win over Adelaide on Saturday due to a hamstring concern.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

The superstar has now been ruled out of the clash with the Magpies with what the club has described as "general soreness".

Hopper was already in doubt after suffering a knee injury in Adelaide, and the Tigers confirmed the midfielder would miss.

Martin and Hopper are expected to be available for the Tigers' round four clash against the Western Bulldogs.

Jayden Short (calf) was ruled out on Monday for Richmond, which is already without the likes of Robbie Tarrant (hip), Ivan Soldo (foot) and Josh Gibcus (hamstring).

The Tigers face a high-flying Collingwood side which has impressively won its opening two games, while Richmond (one win, one draw) is also unbeaten through two rounds.

