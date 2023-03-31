GEELONG'S four-time AFL All-Australian defender Tom Stewart has made a stunning one-week recovery from a knee injury to be named in the Cats' side to face Gold Coast on Sunday.
In other Sunday teams news, Fremantle has axed last year's breakout midfield star Will Brodie for the Derby against West Coast and Melbourne has dropped Tom McDonald to accommodate debutant Jacob van Rooyen against Sydney.
>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES
Stewart was initially expected to miss a month after pulling up sore during the Cats' round one loss to Collingwood but he will play the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium.
Ruckman Jon Ceglar will play his first game of the year after Rhys Stanley was managed following a heavy knock to the midriff from Carlton's Tom De Koning in round two, while Gary Rohan (managed) also comes out.
Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has swung the axe, dropping Charlie Constable, Brayden Fiorini and Bodhi Uwland. Jy Farrar, Hewago Oea and Wil Powell come into the team.
Along with first-game key forward van Rooyen, Melbourne welcomes back Steven May after he missed the opening two rounds with a calf issue, as well as premiership players Michael Hibberd and James Jordon.
MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list
McDonald, Adam Tomlinson, injured skipper Max Gawn and midfielder James Harmes (personal reasons) make way.
Superstar Sydney forward Lance Franklin is back from a one-game suspension to face the Demons, taking fellow tall Hayden McLean's place.
And in the hotly anticipated Derby, Nathan O'Driscoll comes in for the dropped Brodie, while Bailey Banfield has also been omitted. Confirmed debutant Matt Johnson has been named an emergency and will start as the sub.
West Coast goes in unchanged after its win over Greater Western Sydney.
Sunday, April 2
Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST
GOLD COAST
In: J.Farrar, H.Oea, W.Powell
Out: C.Constable (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted), B.Uwland (omitted), A.Sexton (sub)
Last week's sub: Alex Sexton
GEELONG
In: T.Stewart, J.Ceglar
Out: G.Rohan (managed), R.Stanley (managed), C.Whyte (sub)
Last week's sub: Cooper Whyte
Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: S.May, J.Jordon, J.van Rooyen, M.Hibberd
Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.McDonald (omitted), M.Gawn (knee), J.Melksham (sub), J.Harmes (personal reason)
New: Jacob van Rooyen
Last week's sub: Jake Melksham
SYDNEY
In: L.Franklin
Out: H.McLean (omitted), M.Roberts (sub)
Last week's sub: Matt Roberts
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: N.O'Driscoll
Out: W.Brodie (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)
New: Matthew Johnson (as sub)
Last week's sub: Michael Walters
WEST COAST
In: Nil
Out: E.Hewett (sub)
Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett