GEELONG'S four-time AFL All-Australian defender Tom Stewart has made a stunning one-week recovery from a knee injury to be named in the Cats' side to face Gold Coast on Sunday.

In other Sunday teams news, Fremantle has axed last year's breakout midfield star Will Brodie for the Derby against West Coast and Melbourne has dropped Tom McDonald to accommodate debutant Jacob van Rooyen against Sydney.

Stewart was initially expected to miss a month after pulling up sore during the Cats' round one loss to Collingwood but he will play the Suns at Heritage Bank Stadium.

Ruckman Jon Ceglar will play his first game of the year after Rhys Stanley was managed following a heavy knock to the midriff from Carlton's Tom De Koning in round two, while Gary Rohan (managed) also comes out.

Jonathon Ceglar looks on during Geelong's match simulation against Hawthorn on February 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew has swung the axe, dropping Charlie Constable, Brayden Fiorini and Bodhi Uwland. Jy Farrar, Hewago Oea and Wil Powell come into the team.

Along with first-game key forward van Rooyen, Melbourne welcomes back Steven May after he missed the opening two rounds with a calf issue, as well as premiership players Michael Hibberd and James Jordon.

McDonald, Adam Tomlinson, injured skipper Max Gawn and midfielder James Harmes (personal reasons) make way.

Superstar Sydney forward Lance Franklin is back from a one-game suspension to face the Demons, taking fellow tall Hayden McLean's place.

Lance Franklin at Sydney training on March 29, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

And in the hotly anticipated Derby, Nathan O'Driscoll comes in for the dropped Brodie, while Bailey Banfield has also been omitted. Confirmed debutant Matt Johnson has been named an emergency and will start as the sub.

West Coast goes in unchanged after its win over Greater Western Sydney.

Sunday, April 2

Gold Coast v Geelong at Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

GOLD COAST

In: J.Farrar, H.Oea, W.Powell

Out: C.Constable (omitted), B.Fiorini (omitted), B.Uwland (omitted), A.Sexton (sub)

Last week's sub: Alex Sexton

GEELONG

In: T.Stewart, J.Ceglar

Out: G.Rohan (managed), R.Stanley (managed), C.Whyte (sub)

Last week's sub: Cooper Whyte

Melbourne v Sydney at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: S.May, J.Jordon, J.van Rooyen, M.Hibberd

Out: A.Tomlinson (omitted), T.McDonald (omitted), M.Gawn (knee), J.Melksham (sub), J.Harmes (personal reason)

New: Jacob van Rooyen

Last week's sub: Jake Melksham

SYDNEY

In: L.Franklin

Out: H.McLean (omitted), M.Roberts (sub)

Last week's sub: Matt Roberts

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 3.20pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: N.O'Driscoll

Out: W.Brodie (omitted), B.Banfield (omitted)

New: Matthew Johnson (as sub)

Last week's sub: Michael Walters

WEST COAST

In: Nil

Out: E.Hewett (sub)

Last week's sub: Elijah Hewett