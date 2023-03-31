Samson Ryan celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND had just been waiting for the perfect chance to unleash the talented Samson Ryan, according to assistant coach Xavier Clarke.

Ryan, 22, was brought in for his second career game in Adelaide on Saturday, kicking three goals in the Tigers' 32-point win over the Crows.

The 206cm forward/ruck, Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt combined for eight goals.

Speaking on Yokayi Footy, Clarke said the Tigers knew just how good Ryan could be, but needed to find the right time to give him his chance.

"We knew he had the talent, we were just waiting where we could fit him in and we think now he can slot in that forward line with Tom Lynch and then be our second ruck to Toby Nankervis," he said.

"It was a great second game for him, three kicks, three goals which is a pretty good return."

Ryan had shown excellent signs during Richmond's pre-season match against Melbourne when he came on in the final term.

He took five marks (four contested), had six disposals and three shots at goal (1.2).

"He's just that tall target, he's 200-odd centimetres, we wanted to try and stretch that Adelaide defence as best we can," Clarke said.

"The other thing is he's been in really good form in the VFL. He played half a game against Melbourne down in Casey, he played three quarters in the VFL, he had about a four-hour rest and he came on and played the last quarter in the AFL in the practice match that we had.

"He actually took four contested marks and kicked 1.2 in that period of time."

Ryan will get another opportunity when the Tigers take on Collingwood in a Friday night blockbuster at the MCG in round three.

