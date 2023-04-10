Cody Weightman poses for a photo during the Western Bulldogs' photo day on February 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have recovered from a winless first fortnight to be 2-2 and are now likely to be boosted by the inclusion of gun small forward Cody Weightman for Gather Round.

The 22-year-old has missed the first four games of 2023 due to an adductor issue that flared late in the pre-season, ruling him out of the intra-club and the practice match.

But after a conservative build across the past two months to treat the groin overload issue, Weightman is poised to return against Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night.

The 2019 first-round pick completed a testing training session at Skinner Reserve on Friday and is understood to have recovered well.

Weightman will need to continue to prove his fitness at training this week before the club heads to Adelaide on Friday afternoon, but there is a confidence he will start his campaign in South Australia.

Luke Beveridge will be forced to make at least one change ahead of the trip to South Australia after key defender Alex Keath was concussed in a collision with Tom Lynch.

Lynch has been sent straight to the AFL tribunal after the Match Review Officer graded the incident as careless, severe impact and high contact, although the reigning Jack Dyer Medallist broke his foot in the game and is set to be sidelined for a couple of months.

Ryan Gardner is expected to replace Keath this weekend after spending the past fortnight in the VFL, following elbow surgery on the eve of the season.

Sam Darcy was dropped after round two and has since split his time between attack and in the ruck, but is another option in defence.

Hayden Crozier has escaped serious injury after a nasty incident in the third quarter that ended his day after colliding with teammate Josh Bruce in a contest with Rhyan Mansell.

Scans have cleared the 29-year-old of structural damage to his back, but the former Docker is in doubt for the clash against the Power, who responded after a disappointing fortnight by beating Sydney at the SCG on Saturday night.

Taylor Duryea will come under consideration to return after missing the round three win over Brisbane due to illness, before missing out on selection against Damien Hardwick’s side.

The two-time premiership defender played for Footscray in the 23-point win over Richmond’s reserves at the Swinburne Centre on Saturday, where Toby McLean produced a dominant display to put his hand up for a recall.

McLean amassed 47 disposals, 17 clearances, eight tackles and seven inside 50s after being dropped following the round two loss to St Kilda.

Since the loss to the Saints, the Dogs have beaten two of 2022 finalists in Brisbane and Richmond to steady the ship ahead of a weekend where the football world congregates in the city of churches.