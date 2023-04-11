Jack Crisp warms up before Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD'S Jack Crisp has avoided suspension following an AFL Integrity Unit (AFLIU) investigation into social media content that circulated online last week.

The content, which Crisp sent to another person five years ago, was distributed last week without his consent.

The video referenced illicit drugs and showed a person scrolling through several screenshots on a phone, with some showing Crisp's face.

The AFLIU has ordered Crisp to undertake an education program but has not imposed any further sanction following its investigation.

"In assessing the situation, AFLIU took into consideration Crisp's acknowledgement of his behaviour, his track record in the years since the content was produced and the public apology," an AFL statement read.

Crisp has apologised to his club and said the impact the release of the content has had on his family is what "hurts the most".

"Last week I became aware that a video was being shared online containing private images which I had sent to another person in 2018," Crisp said.

"I want to apologise for my actions and the impact they’ve had on my family and our club.

"Since that time, I have learnt a lot and grown as a person and I hope my family, those at Collingwood, and everyone connected to our club and the wider game, can see that growth. In saying that, I am still a work in progress and aim to continue to get better as a person.

"I am incredibly fortunate to have the support of Collingwood, my wife Mikayla and my daughters – while I am disappointed in myself for those actions, the impact this has had on my wife and my family hurts the most and I apologise to them for that."

Collingwood's GM of Football Graham Wright said the club would continue to support Crisp and his family.

"Jack has fully co-operated with the club regarding the context around the series of images shown in that historical video," Wright said.

"As soon as we became aware of the vision being circulated, we connected with the AFL to ensure due diligence was taken in this situation. The AFL determined Jack’s conduct was inappropriate and has requested he take part in education around the appropriate use of social media, which the club supports.

"Jack has made significant steps since that time and he continues to grow and learn as a person.

"This has been a difficult time for Jack and his family as they had worked through this privately at the time and the club will continue to support them through this situation."

AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said last week the releasing of unauthorised and potentially incriminating social media images was a "dicey and worrying area for all aspects of the AFL".

"How the AFL Players Association reacts to the habit - and it's a practice, now - Dustin Martin last year going in ... to play the Brisbane Lions in a final also had an image of him from many, many years earlier distributed in the 24 hours leading into that game," Barrett told the AFL Daily podcast on Thursday morning.

"This is a major issue now for all footballers. Again, people will say, well, don't do anything wrong and don't put yourselves in those situations and I absolutely agree. If none of those players in those situations, we're not talking about this.

"But people do find themselves in these situations and now it's playing out in a public way that does have currency from an impactful sense in a football club situation."

Crisp has played an extraordinary 191 consecutive AFL games - the most by a current player - dating back to round 18, 2014 when he was with Brisbane.