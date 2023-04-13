Tim English and Rowan Marshall compete in the ruck during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S Gather Round and what a weekend it should be.

In Fantasy news… we have some cheap options worth considering. Chad's brother, Corey Warner (MID/FWD, $200,000) will make his debut for Sydney after an impressive game last week in the VFL where he found the ball 22 times, took eight marks and laid five tackles for his score of 98.

After 19 career games at Melbourne and North Melbourne, Corey Wagner (DEF/MID, $285,000) gets a start at his third club off the back of scoring 71 points last week in WAFL from 20 possessions. He finished 2022 on fire in the VFL, averaging 98 in his last five games.

Matt Roberts (MID, $200,000) finally gets out of the vest and will start his first game for 2023. Roberts averaged 91 in the VFL last year and will now look to cement himself in the Swans' best 22.

Top scorers from Crows-Blues

Jordan Dawson (DEF, $862,000) – 133pts

– 133pts Rory Laird (MID, $925,000) – 118pts

– 118pts Darcy Fogarty (FWD, $514,000) – 109pts

– 109pts Chayce Jones (DEF, $432,000) – 108pts

– 108pts Ed Curnow (MID, $593,000) – 107pts

The Traders' Fantasy preview: round five Calvin, Roy and Warnie talk you through all the team news, trades, captains and more

The broken de-fence

Where do we start? Let's kick off the broken de-fence with Sam Docherty (DEF, $924,000). The Fantasy star will miss the next four to six weeks with a meniscus tear in his knee and now must be traded.

The other big news from the week is that Will Day (DEF, $727,000) will miss two weeks after his dangerous tackle on Monday. Day has averaged 104 for the season and has been one of the best picks of the year. He has a breakeven of 45 and should only be traded to avoid a zero.

Keep an eye on teams when they are finalised tonight at 5pm AEST. Reuben Ginbey (DEF/MID, $482,000) is one of the concerns after Adam Simpson said that the club will aim to "look after" him and his workload after a heavy first four weeks. He should be fine, but it's worth double checking.

Ginbey has been outstanding this season, averaging 73 across his first four games. Will he be rested, or even worse… the sub?

Reuben Ginbey looks on after the R4 match between West Coast and Melbourne at Optus Stadium on April 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Caleb Serong (MID, $854,000) – Serong has now averaged 116 in his last three games and is a cheap premium option. He plays the Suns, a team he scored 126 against last year.

Tom Stewart (DEF, $733,000) – He was one of the most traded in players last week, and if you missed Stewart… you can get him even cheaper now. He should average 90-plus for the rest of the year.

Tom Stewart in action during Geelong's clash against Gold Coast in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Rivers (DEF, $594,000) – Rivers is a better option than Jayden Hunt, if you can afford it. Rivers had 27 possessions last week for his score of 104 and has a great draw coming up.

Jayden Hunt (DEF, $518,000) – It's desperate times in defence and maybe Hunt could be the cheap option you need. He has now averaged 88 in his last three games.

Samson Ryan (RUC/FWD, $244,000) – Cash generation is vital in AFL Fantasy and in the coming weeks, Ryan should provide that, especially now, with Toby Nankervis on the sidelines.

Live teams show

Most traded in

Nick Daicos (DEF, $879,000)

Jordan Dawson (DEF, $862,000)

Mitch Duncan (DEF, $840,00)

Tom Stewart (DEF, $733,000)

Jayden Hunt (DEF, $518,000)

With the carnage that has unfolded this week, it is no surprise to see that the top five players are all defenders. With Sam Docherty on the sidelines, Fantasy coaches are using this opportunity to lock in the services of Nick Daicos (DEF, $879,000) who has been one of the picks of the year, averaging 114.

Just outside the top five listed above are Tim English (RUC, $969,000) and Clayton Oliver (MID, $1.06M) who are clearly the best options in their respective positions. However, they will cost you an arm and a leg.

Nick Daicos and Steele Sidebottom celebrate during Collingwood's clash against Port Adelaide in round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Sam Docherty (DEF, $924,000)

Will Day (DEF, $727,000)

Charlie Constable (DEF/MID, $422,000)

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $845,000)

Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $237,000)

The most traded out players all sit there for different reasons. Sam Docherty (DEF, $924,000) must be traded as he is out for the next four to six weeks. Campbell Chesser (DEF/MID, $237,000) is the same boat and as of last night, Will Day (DEF/MID, $422,000) has now lost his appeal and will sit out the next two weeks. He also needs to be traded if you have the luxury.

Jarrod Witts (RUC, $845,000) will also miss another week due to soreness after being a late out last week.

Sam Docherty during Carlton's match against North Melbourne in R4, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No. 1 – Clayton Oliver v Essendon @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 4.10pm AEST

The No.1 player in the game doesn't look like slowing down after scoring 129 last weekend. He scored 117 against the Bombers last year and recently they have been giving up the points allowing Brad Crouch (122), Mason Wood (118), Seb Ross (117) and Tom Green (111) to all have nice triple-figure scores.

Harrison Petty (left) and Clayton Oliver celebrate a goal during Melbourne's round three match against Sydney at the MCG on April 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

No. 2 – Tim English v Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 7.50pm AEST

After a massive 145, English is now the second-highest averaging Fantasy player for the year on 122. This week he meets Scott Lycett and against him this year, ruckmen have averaged 89.

No. 3 – Andrew Brayshaw v Gold Coast @ Norwood Oval, FRI 5.10pm AEST

St Kilda had seven players hit triple figures against the Suns last week and with this many points up for grabs, you'd expect Brayshaw to be cashing in. He had 99 against them last year and 118 back in 2021.

No. 4 – Rowan Marshall v Collingwood @ Adelaide Oval, SUN 4.50pm AEST

This week, Rowan Marshall is up against Collingwood's Dan McStay and Ash Johnson and a big score is on the cards. Last week he was on track for a huge score before Ross Lyon subbed out the star on 107 points. The risk is… will he be subbed again?

No. 5 – Zach Merrett v Melbourne @ Adelaide Oval, SAT 4.10pm AEST

Surprisingly, Melbourne is one of the easiest teams for midfielders to score against. Merrett has now hit 100-plus in every game this year and meets a team he has dominated in the past with scores of 153 (in 2021) and an adjusted 144 from 2020.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.