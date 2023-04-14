THE AFL has tapped into some local knowledge to help capture images from the Brisbane-North Melbourne Gather Round clash, with long-time Mount Barker resident and volunteer photographer Andrew Ausserlechner handed his dream assignment.

Ausserlechner, or 'Aussie' to his mates, is a contributor to the AFL's Footy Focus grassroots photography program and will work with award-winning AFL chief photographer Michael Willson to help visually document the unique clash.

The Adelaide Hills venue, just outside Mount Barker, will provide a stunning backdrop for the on-field action on Saturday.

"You've got the beautiful mountain in the background, Mount Barker Summit, which looks just magnificent in the distance for wide shots," 'Aussie' told AFL.com.au.

"The grandstand adds to the aesthetics as well.

"More often than not, you shoot from the grandstand side because you've got the sun behind you.

View of the Summit Sports and Recreation Park, Mt Barker, South Australia. Picture: Andrew Ausserlechner

"But the mountain is what adds character to the scene.

"Hopefully, Charlie Cameron can snap a few spectacular goals down the mountain end."

'Aussie' was thrilled to get the opportunity to work alongside Willson, and might even impart some of his local knowledge if asked.

"I'm happy to offer a few tips about the local set-up but Michael is an amazing photographer … the way that he composes photos is stunning," he said.

"He's unbelievably talented."

'Aussie', a retired SA police officer, has a connection with footy in the Hills and the Mount Barker Football Club that goes back over 40 years.

He played in a couple of premierships with the Barkeroos, was a junior coach, runner, and now photographer, with his contributions appearing in the local newspaper and the Hills version of the AFL Record.

The Summit Sport and Recreation Park that will host the Gather Round game has been the home of the Barkeroos for the past two seasons after it opened in 2021.

While the ground is still relatively new, it has already developed a few idiosyncrasies.

"There's an afternoon breeze that comes through there, we call it the Wistow Doctor, which could make things a bit tricky," Aussie said.

"Jordan Houlahan, who was on Essendon's list, is a gun forward for us and he believes there's one dead pocket out there that you need to stay out of.

"But I don't reckon that will affect Charlie Cameron too much.

"The main grandstand side doesn't seem to get a lot of action … it's either down the middle or on the outer.

"I'm just really looking forward to it.

"I'll work out what's happening with the weather, get there nice and early, and go and pick out a few spots.

"Hopefully I can learn a few things from Michael … I'm ready to look, listen and learn and really just enjoy the whole experience."

Fans are advised to take the free public transport available from the CBD to the game or make use of the park-and-ride shuttle bus services that will be set up by the council.

GET OUT AND ABOUT IN THE ADELAIDE HILLS

Mount Barker Summit Lookout

Just minutes from Summit Sport and Recreation Park, the Lookout offers panoramic views of the surrounding area, including Mount Lofty, Mount Barker township and the Bremer Valley. Stop at Mount Lofty Lookout on the way up for a great view of the city.

View from Mt Barker. Picture: Facebook, Summit Sport and Recreation Park

Cellar Doors

There are over 50 cellar doors, including Henschke, Tapanappa, Shaw + Smith, The Lane Vineyard and Sidewood Estate in the Hills. Sidewood is a good one for families as it has an outstanding restaurant and features a bocce area and other outdoor games to keep the kids occupied.

Beerenberg Farm

The home of the renowned maker of jams, chutneys, gourmet relishes, and sauces is just outside Hahndorf. Have a bite to eat at the Farm Café, visit the shop then stroll the fields and pick your own fresh strawberries.

Jurlique Farm

Take a tour of the carefully managed farm where the world-famous brand sustainably grows and harvests the botanicals used in its extensive natural skincare range.

Historic Towns

Historic towns like Hahndorf, Mount Barker, Birdwood, Aldgate and Stirling are highlights of the Hills region. Walking the main street of Hahndorf, the oldest surviving German settlement in Australia, is a South Australian ritual.

Pubs

The Adelaide Hills are home to some of the grandest historic pubs in the state, the Stirling, the Aldgate Pump and the Uraidla, to name a few. The Stirling took the top gong of 'best overall hotel' at last year's SA Hotel Industry Awards.

Hahndorf Farm Barn

The Farm Barn is a unique blend of children's farmyard and wildlife park. Try your hand at milking a cow, take a pony or tractor ride, bottle feed lambs or hand feed camels, goats and donkeys. There's a lot to take in, but watch where you're stepping!

Animals at the Hahndorf Farm Barn. Picture: Facebook

Wildlife Parks

For nature lovers and hikers, there are several conservation parks in the region – including Cleland Conservation Park, Gorge Wildlife Park, Morialta Conservation Park and Warrawong Wildlife Sanctuary – where you can take in the local flora and fauna and walk trails of varying difficulty.

Gin Distilleries

If gin is your tipple of choice you can indulge in a visit to Ambleside Distillers, Applewood Distillery or 78 Degrees Distillery to enjoy a tasting. Ambleside offers a gin blending masterclass that includes taking home a couple of bottles of your own special creation.

If you can’t attend Gather Round anymore, can you return your ticket?

If your circumstances have changed, and you can’t get to Gather Round, you can return your ticket via the Ticketek App so other footy fans and members can attend the game. If you purchased a ticket, you’ll get a refund.