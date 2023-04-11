WHEN Tom Jonas isn't fulfilling his duties as Port Adelaide skipper, a family man, or even a boutique wine label director, he loves nothing more than to put out the 'Gone Fishin'' sign and head out into South Australia's great outdoors.

Some of Jonas' fondest childhood memories include fishing with his Dad along the Murray River, and a love of the peaceful pastime has stayed with him.

While he's a long-time fan of the Murray, where his family has a holiday shack, another fishing hotspot has impressed Jonas of late.

"My favourite place to fish, if I had to choose just one, is Kangaroo Island," Jonas told AFL.com.au.

"KI has been getting plenty of props lately … it is truly a beautiful, and still pretty untouched, part of the world.

"One of the biggest and best fishing experiences I've had was on a charter out of Western River on Kangaroo Island.

"I went down there with Ollie Wines, Darcy Byrne-Jones, Tom Clurey and Hamish Hartlett, and we just had a ripping time catching Nannygai, Samson fish, Whiting … the works really.

"It was just awesome."

Kangaroo Island has been in the news in recent months after it made the top 10 of the prestigious New York Times' 'Top places to visit in the world this year' list, with Stokes Bay, on the island's north coast, named Tourism Australia's best beach in Australia.

Jonas still gets up the river to enjoy everything the region has to offer whenever he can.

The Jonas family's holiday shack, just outside Mannum, was affected by last year's floods, although it thankfully escaped the worst of the crisis.

The South Australian Government has launched a 'Rise Up for our River' campaign to encourage tourists back to the region, which has Jonas' full support.

"After what they've been through, I'd definitely encourage people to get up to the Riverland and check it out," he said.

"It's such a special place and a really beautiful part of the world.

"The floods had a devastating impact on a lot of people.

"All the locals are really friendly and deserve our support."

TJ's TOP SPOTS IN SA

Tom Jonas, a proud SA lad, shares a few of his favourite places to go in his home state.

Restaurants

Amalfi Pizzeria (Frome Street, Adelaide) – an Italian institution since 1981.

Herringbone Restaurant (Halifax Street, Adelaide) – "We provide a rich experience woven together by culture, food, warmth, hospitality and community for our guests."

Shobosho (Leigh Street, Adelaide) – "We blend smoke, steam, and fire; ancient traditions of Japanese yakitori, with the finesse, skill and texture of all that is raw, cured, pickled, and fermented."

Chinatown Café (Moonta Street, Adelaide) – no-frills, delicious Asian food at the Adelaide Central Market.

Luigi Delicatessen (Franklin Street, Adelaide) – an award-winning Italian classic.

Pubs

Stanley Bridge Tavern (Onkaparinga Valley Road, Verdun - Adelaide Hills)

The Kentish Hotel (Stanley Street, North Adelaide)

The Bath Hotel (The Parade, Norwood)

Hotel Elliot (The Strand, Port Elliot - Fleurieu Peninsula)

Places

Kangaroo Island – KI has been a largely untouched paradise, frequented by South Australians for decades, but now the secret is out.

Riverland – stunning scenery, water sports, boutique stays, and idyllic country towns combine to make for a memorable visit.

The Barossa Valley, McLaren Vale, the Adelaide Hills, Clare Valley, Eden Valley and the Coonawarra – All are world-renowned wine-producing regions well worth exploring. In the Barossa, where Tom's wine label Hey Diddle is based, he likes Rockford, First Drop Wines and Tomfoolery Wines.

Adelaide Oval – of course!

Mount Osmond Golf Club – only 15 minutes from the CBD, with stunning views of the city, Mount Lofty Ranges and coastline.

Adelaide Central Market – buzzing with life and colour, the market is home to over 70 traders offering the very best fresh, local produce.

The Rapid Bay-Carrickalinga stretch of the Fleurieu Peninsula – stunning coastline with plenty of things to see and do.