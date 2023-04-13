Charlie Cameron is dejected after Brisbane's was defeated by the Western Bulldogs in the semi-final at The Gabba on September 4, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE coach Chris Fagan says an emotional Charlie Cameron is doing well and ready to play North Melbourne on Saturday after being racially abused online last weekend.

Cameron was one of four indigenous players – along with Adelaide's Izak Rankine and Fremantle duo Michael Walters and Nathan Wilson – that suffered from the same behaviour in the past week.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, Fagan said his star small forward was "ok" but would no doubt be hurting on the inside.

"It's a small minority that have decided to do those cowardly things," Fagan said.

"I don't know if they understand the hurt it causes.

"I didn't speak to Charlie straight away the other day, but our footy manager Danny Daly did, and he was struck by Charlie's emotion around it.

Charlie Cameron enters the field ahead of Brisbane's round two match against Melbourne at the Gabba on March 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's completely unacceptable, totally disappointing and the people that do it are cowards.

"What on earth grabs people to do that thing, I don't understand at all.

"He's ok, he's a very resilient person, Charlie.

"In that first instance when it happens it hits pretty hard.

"He's been very normal around the club this week, trained with lots of energy this morning. Inside he'd be hurting, I'd have no doubt about that."

TAKING ACTION AFL trying to hunt down racist abusers

Cameron is fresh off six goals against Collingwood last week and was among the Lions squad that boarded the plane from Brisbane Airport to head to Adelaide for Gather Round.

Daniel Rich, who has missed the past two matches with a quad injury, was also on the flight.

Charlie Cameron slams home six past the Pies in a dominant display up forward

Saturday's match at Mount Barker will be the first time Fagan has coached against Alastair Clarkson since the pair began being investigated as part of the Hawthorn racism scandal.

GATHER ROUND All you need to know for the Festival of Footy

Fagan has a 4-3 head-to-head coaching advantage, but says he has no extra impetus when facing his old colleague.

"It's not 'Clarko' versus Fagan, it's North Melbourne versus Brisbane. I think about it that way and I reckon he does too," he said.

"We might have a bit of a laugh about it down the track, but it's more about the teams.

"I worked with Clarko when I first started in the AFL in 1998 so it's been a long association.

"His family and my family have a strong friendship."

Fagan said he had been enormously impressed by the Kangaroos' first month of the season under Clarkson, describing them as "very competitive".