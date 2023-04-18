SYDNEY coach John Longmire insists the club's growing injury list won't pressure him to rush the likes of Lance Franklin back for Saturday night's Grand Final rematch with Geelong.

Swans forward Joel Amartey became the latest tall player to join the casualty ward, with his torn hamstring set to keep him out for the next eight to 10 weeks.

He joins Sam Reid (hamstring) on the long-term injury list, while Paddy McCartin's future remains uncertain following his 10th concussion.

McCartin's younger brother Tom was also concussed during the round-four loss to Port Adelaide and will miss a second consecutive match.

Dane Rampe (neck) is also unlikely to return for Saturday's clash in Geelong.

Franklin missed last week's 44-point win over Richmond with a sore knee, and Longmire isn't tempted to rush him back despite the injury toll.

"His knee is still a little bit sore," Longmire said on Tuesday.

"At the very best he'll go for a run (today).

"He's 36 with a sore knee and he needs to get out and train. It (whether he plays) has got nothing to do with the other injuries, it's just whether he's available or not.

"At this stage it's a long shot."

In better news for the Swans, ruckman Tom Hickey is a chance to return from a hamstring injury via the VFL while Ryan Clarke is building up his fitness and could be ready for AFL action in the coming weeks.

Tom Hickey pictured at Sydney training on March 29, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But similarly to Franklin, Longmire said neither player will be rushed back.

"Clarke and Hickey have had some re-dos on injuries so we're conscious of how you bring them back," he said.

"We'd love to get as many senior players back and available as we can. We're also conscious we want those guys to play for the rest of the year. We don't want to make short-term decisions.

"Ryan got through the game on the weekend and pulled up really well so that’s a good sign.

Ryan Clarke celebrates a goal during Sydney's preliminary final against Collingwood in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Hickey's) got some great experience and it could be really important for us in the coming weeks."

Longmire said he will give Paddy McCartin as much time as he needs to recover from his latest concussion.

"It's just we'll see how we go, day by day," Longmire said.

"He's feeling better all the time."

Geelong will be without premiership stars Tyson Stengle (fractured arm) and Rhys Stanley (fractured eye socket) for the clash on Saturday night.