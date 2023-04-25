WHO IS a chance to play in round seven?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R7 ins and outs. Check it out.

Defender Patrick Parnell returned from concussion with an impressive SANFL performance, pushing his case with a composed 19 disposals and impressing with his drive off half-back. Midfielder Harry Schoenberg (22 and two goals) was also excellent but now needs to transfer his SANFL form to the next level when he is given opportunities. Jackson Hately remains on the fringe of the 22 as a midfield option, with Luke Nankervis also waiting for a chance as a hard-running winger if change is needed there. Regular substitute Ned McHenry may either need promotion to the 22 or a full game in the SANFL after limited recent game time. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Jordan Butts)

SANFL Showreel, R3: Harry Schoenberg highlights Enjoy Harry Schoenberg's standout SANFL performance for the Crows

The Lions have won three straight and are starting to roll, so it's hard to see Chris Fagan making many, if any, changes ahead of facing Fremantle at the Gabba on Saturday. Darcy Fort is on the fringe and could be called on if the Lions want two rucks to combat Sean Darcy and Luke Jackson, while Deven Robertson and Noah Answerth continue to impress at VFL level. Nakia Cockatoo has also strung some good weeks together, as has Kai Lohmann. – Michael Whiting

R6 sub: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Darragh Joyce)

Darcy Fort during Brisbane's training session at Summit Sports Park on April 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues will put All-Australian defender Adam Saad through a fitness test later this week as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with some hope that he could feature against the Eagles. Jesse Motlop will have to go out of the team due to suspension. Paddy Dow (40 disposals) was again prolific in the VFL, while Jack Carroll (37 disposals, one goal) found plenty of the footy. Jaxon Binns (29 disposals, one goal) continues to press his case for an AFL debut. Is this the week, as coach Michael Voss searches for more outside run? – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: Lochie O'Brien (replaced Ed Curnow)

Motlop wraps Howard up in a big tackle Blues forward Jesse Motlop wraps Saints defender Dougal Howard up in a big tackle

Josh Carmichael burst on to the scene in the second half of last season, but has been squeezed out of Craig McRae’s side in the early stages of 2023. The mature-age recruit couldn't have done much more in the VFL on Sunday, amassing 33 disposals, seven clearances and three goals against Essendon's reserves. Ed Allan collected 19 touches and laid seven tackles at Victoria Park, while Reef McInnes slotted three goals in the eight-point win over Essendon. Will Kelly and Fin Macrae were both included in the Anzac Day squad. – Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Will Kelly (replaced Nathan Kreuger)

VFL Showreel, R5: Josh Carmichael highlights Enjoy Josh Carmichael's standout VFL performance for the Magpies

The Bombers will regain captain Zach Merrett from suspension but face a short turnaround, taking on Geelong just five days after their loss to the Magpies on Anzac Day. Jayden Laverde suffered a shoulder injury and was substituted, giving the Dons a decision to make ahead of Sunday. Zach Reid (10 disposals) made a timely return from injury in the VFL last week. Harrison Jones, Nick Hind and Massimo D'Ambrosio were all held out of the VFL and missed out on Anzac Day, while Ben Hobbs came on as the sub. There may be forced changes due to the short break, while Andrew Phillips (four disposals, 25 hitouts, zero marks) had a quieter game. Nick Bryan (45 hitouts, 10 clearances and 18 disposals) had a strong outing in the VFL, while Patrick Voss (15 disposals, seven marks) was held goalless for the first time this season. – Dejan Kalinic



R6 sub: Ben Hobbs (replaced Jayden Laverde)

Harrison Jones celebrates a goal during the R5 match between Essendon and Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Second-year midfielder Neil Erasmus is pushing to play his first game this season after an impressive 27 disposals in the WAFL. Bringing the tough ball-winner in as the substitute would be ideal. Sam Switkowski and Heath Chapman both face fitness tests on calf injuries this week. Switkowski would replace injured forward Michael Frederick if fit, while Chapman's availability could prompt change based on form in defence. Half-back Nathan Wilson (23 disposals) continued his form with Peel Thunder since being omitted, with Nathan O'Driscoll also available to add run to a wing. Nat Fyfe had a solid training session on Saturday as preparation for his return, but his foot injury has proved unpredictable. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Josh Corbett (replaced Jye Amiss)

Neil Erasmus celebrates Fremantle's round three win against West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Geelong's reserves had the bye in the VFL, but Jed Bews could be available if he exits concussion protocols. Brandan Parfitt has been squeezed out of the 22 this year and wasn't the sub against Sydney on Saturday night. Tanner Bruhn was named in the 26-man squad and could be considered again ahead of Sunday's clash against Essendon at the MCG. With Sam Draper and Andrew Phillips to come on Sunday, Jon Ceglar might come back into calculations after being a late withdrawal on the weekend. – Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Mitch Knevitt (replaced Cam Guthrie)

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's round two match against Carlton at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The big hole to fill is that left by injured co-captain Touk Miller. Stuart Dew will have to slightly re-work his midfield, with last weekend's sub Bailey Humphrey a strong chance to come into the 22 to face Richmond on Sunday. Alex Davies played well in the VFL and fits the bill, as does Connor Blakely if the Suns want to go with some experience. Alex Sexton kicked 5.5 in the VFL and is knocking on the door. – Michael Whiting

R6 sub: Bailey Humphrey (replaced Malcolm Rosas jnr)

VFL Showreel, R5: Alex Sexton highlights Enjoy Alex Sexton's standout VFL performance for the Suns

The Giants will be forced into at least three changes for this week's local derby against the Swans. Adam Kennedy will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL, while veteran Callan Ward is suspended. Star defender Sam Taylor is also expected to miss around three months as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Leek Aleer was a potential replacement down back, but hurt his ankle in his VFL return having just recovered from a quad injury. He'll miss a couple of weeks. Callum Brown (20 disposals, eight marks) could be another option after impressing in the VFL. Tom Green will return from suspension, while Jake Riccardi (20 disposals, 13 marks, four goals) starred in the reserves and could give the side something to think about in attack. New recruit Toby Bedford kicked one goal in the VFL after recovering from a hamstring injury. – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: Adam Kennedy (replaced Sam Taylor)

Taylor limps off with hamstring injury Sam Taylor gets subbed off during the third term after suffering a hamstring injury following this incident

Sam Mitchell will need to make at least one change after Max Lynch suffered another concussion in his first senior game of the season. Lloyd Meek was dropped and will come back into consideration after finishing with 24 hitouts and 16 disposals for Box Hill. Lachie Bramble continued to mount a case for a recall with 37 disposals in the VFL, while Josh Weddle is pushing for a debut after collecting 27 disposals and 10 marks against Coburg on Saturday. Josh Ward was managed on the weekend and should return to the senior side against the Western Bulldogs. Mitch Lewis is on track to play his first game of the season after overcoming the ACL sprain he suffered in January. Finn Maginness and Cooper Stephens were both busy in the reserves, while Jacob Koschitzke kicked three goals at Box Hill City Oval. – Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Jack Scrimshaw (replaced Max Lynch)

VFL Showreel, R5: Jacob Koschitzke highlights Enjoy Jacob Koschitzke's standout VFL performance for the Hawks

The Demons regained a plethora of stars this week, with Max Gawn, Michael Hibberd and Jake Lever all lining up in the Anzac Day eve clash, while forward Ben Brown returned via the VFL. Coach Simon Goodwin flagged post-match that Brown would spend another week at the lower level, while Charlie Spargo will be sidelined for at least one more week as he experiences ongoing concussion symptoms. After a strong win against Richmond and no fresh injury concerns, Melbourne is unlikely to make too many changes but there's plenty of pressure from below with some standout performances at the lower level – Luke Dunstan (48 disposals, 12 clearances, two goals) had the ball on a string, while James Harmes (36 disposals and three goals) was another to star for Casey. Forward Josh Schache might be close to a club senior debut after being named emergency and held back from the VFL following his four-goal performance in the reserves last week. – Alison O’Connor

R6 sub: Bailey Laurie (replaced Trent Rivers)

VFL Showreel, R5: James Harmes highlights Enjoy James Harmes' standout VFL performance for the Demons

The Kangaroos will put co-captain Jy Simpkin through a fitness test later this week as he recovers from a hand injury. There is some confidence he could play against the Demons. Hugh Greenwood (27 disposals, 10 tackles) starred in the VFL last week and will be considered as another experienced midfield option. No.4 pick George Wardlaw (23 disposals, eight tackles) continues to impress as he chases an AFL debut, while rookie pick Blake Drury (19 disposals, two goals) has flourished since moving forward in the reserves. Big ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones (14 disposals, 24 hitouts, two goals) was also solid in the VFL and could provide the team with another marking option in attack. – Riley Beveridge

R6 sub: Liam Shiels (replaced Will Phillips)

Trusty Simpkin hits strike sweetly Jy Simpkin bursts into the 50 and drills this super major for the Roos

Ken Hinkley will have to find at least three changes to his team ahead of Friday night's contest against St Kilda, with Todd Marshall (concussion), Kane Farrell (jaw) and Tom Jonas (suspension) all unavailable following the win over West Coast. Charlie Dixon faces a fitness test to get back from a knee injury and would be an obvious replacement for Marshall following the devastating news Mitch Georgiades has ruptured his ACL. Jase Burgoyne and Lachie Jones could be defensive options, as could Darcy Byrne-Jones. – Michael Whiting

R6 sub: Dylan Williams (replaced Todd Marshall)

Marshall subbed out with head knock concern Port Adelaide forward Todd Marshall exits the game after this incident in the second quarter

Given the Tigers only played on Monday night, the extent of Maurice Rioli jnr's hamstring injury is not yet known. Tyler Sonsie was the hold-over emergency in case of injury, and did not play at either AFL or VFL level, while Jack Graham (hamstring) is closing in on a return against Gold Coast. Nathan Broad is available for selection after a four-week suspension for a sling tackle, and while Tylar Young performed fairly steadily in his month-long period at the top level, he may be the one to give way – or substitute Hugo Ralphsmith – to allow Broad to return to the 23. – Sarah Black

R6 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith (replaced Ben Miller)

Maurice Rioli is seen by medical staff after leaving the field with an injury during Richmond's round six match against Melbourne at the MCG on April 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda is a hard side to get into right now, but two Jacks will give Ross Lyon and the match committee inside RSEA Park plenty to think about this week. Jack Billings was eye-catching in his first VFL game of the year, collecting 22 disposals, seven marks and three goals after recovering from a fractured fibula. Jack Bytel amassed 39 disposals and nine clearances to put his hand up for another crack in the AFL. Cooper Sharman was the carryover emergency and didn't play in the VFL, while Tom Campbell gathered 29 hitouts and 19 touches against Carlton's reserves on Sunday to keep his name in contention. – Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Marcus Windhager (replaced Zaine Cordy)

VFL Showreel, R5: Jack Billings highlights Enjoy Jack Billings' standout VFL performance for the Zebras

The Swans will be forced to make at least two changes after their mauling by Geelong, with Robbie Fox (concussion) and Matt Roberts (knee) added to a growing injury list. Tom Hickey played three quarters in the VFL last week but the club will take a cautious approach given his injury history, meaning the Giants clash might be a week too early for him. Lance Franklin (knee), Dane Rampe (neck) and Tom McCartin (concussion) are all expected to train this week but all remain in some doubt. Angus Sheldrick (39 disposals, nine clearances, two goals) continues to dominate in the VFL and will come into consideration, while young ruckman Lachlan McAndrew (37 hitouts, 10 disposals and a goal) and Corey Warner (23 disposals) also impressed in the reserves. – Martin Smith

R6 sub: Will Gould (replaced Matt Roberts)

Duncan flattens Fox in heavy contest Mitch Duncan will face a nervous wait after this incident against Sydney

The Eagles face a weekly battle at the moment to sift through a long injury list and get a squad together. If defender Rhett Bazzo is ready for a full game, the Eagles should promote him from the substitute role this week against Carlton's tall forwards. Veteran Shannon Hurn will push to be available after being managed with soreness. Midfielder Xavier O'Neill was dropped last week and is an option to replace captain Luke Shuey if he is sidelined by an ankle injury. There is a long list of players with uncertain injury timelines at West Coast. Unless some become available this week, the Eagles' cupboard is otherwise looking very bare. – Nathan Schmook

R6 sub: Rhett Bazzo (replaced Luke Shuey)

Luckless Eagle goes down again early West Coast's Luke Shuey is helped off by medical staff from this tackle

Luke Beveridge will need to make at least one change with Tom Liberatore ruled out of Marcus Bontempelli's 200th game due to concussion. Buku Khamis and Mitch Hannan travelled across to Perth and were named in the 26-man squad against the Dockers. Footscray lost to Southport on Saturday and VFL-listed players were the prime movers. Hayden Crozier missed Gather Round due to a back injury but returned in the VFL with 17 disposals, while Robbie McComb had 16 touches. Sam Darcy kicked two goals, while 2022 senior regular Ryan Gardner was relatively quiet at ETU Stadium. – Josh Gabelich

R6 sub: Lachie McNeil (replaced Toby McLean)