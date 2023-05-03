Lance Franklin celebrates a goal against Hawthorn in round six on April 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has unsurprisingly proven hard to beat at its second home in the Apple Isle, but it's Sydney who boasts the best win percentage in Tasmania ahead of that state's entry into the AFL.

As the League officially confirmed the 19th club would be based in Tasmania from 2028, numbers show the Swans and Hawks have been the standout performers in AFL games in Australia's southern most state.

'AN IMPORTANT AND HISTORIC DAY' Tasmania gets its team

The Hawks have dominated in the Apple Isle, winning 57 of the 78 games they have played there during a period in which they won a host of premierships.

Even in their recent down years, the Hawks have managed to maintain a strong record at their second home in Launceston; despite a difficult 2023 so far, Sam Mitchell's side beat struggling North Melbourne in Tassie and almost shocked finals contender Adelaide at UTAS Stadium in round six.

Adelaide celebrate at the final siren of its match against Hawthorn in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks' win percentage of 73 is topped by only the Swans, who have won five of their six games in the state.

Sydney's most recent game in Tasmania was against the Hawks on Anzac Day last year, when it charged home with a nine-goal final quarter to win by 41 points.

The Swans' only loss in the state was the one that hurt the most, its 2021 elimination final when they were edged by a point by Greater Western Sydney.

A dejected Tom Papley after Sydney's loss to GWS in an elimination final on August 28, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Interestingly, the Giants have played in the only two draws in Tasmania – against the Hawks in round 16, 2017 and against the Kangaroos in round 13, 2021.

While Tasmania's taste of AFL football has come mostly since the turn of the century when the Saints, Hawks and Kangaroos have played home games there, the very first VFL/AFL game in Tassie came way back in 1952. As part of the League's 'National Round' when all six games were played outside Melbourne, Fitzroy beat Melbourne by 20 points at North Hobart Oval.

Fitzroy played a further four games at North Hobart Oval in the early 1990s, including a 157-point thrashing at the hands of Hawthorn in 1991.

Carlton (0-3), Richmond (0-3) and Gold Coast (0-7) have never won in Tasmania, while Collingwood has never played an AFL game in the state.

Fremantle has a horror record in Tassie, winning just two of 14 games, including the infamous 'Sirengate' match against St Kilda in 2006.