James Tunstill in action during the VFL semi-final between Brisbane and Carlton in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FANS can look forward to an even bigger selection of state-league footy action in 2023 with every game of the VFL, SANFL and WAFL men's and VFL Women's seasons to be streamed LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

VFL

Two top-eight clashes on Saturday kick off a huge round seven, with Carlton hosting Brisbane from 11.05am AEST, followed by a 1v2 clash when Gold Coast hosts Casey Demons from 12.05pm AEST.

>> Scroll down for links to the VFL, VFLW, SANFL and WAFL games you want to watch

Sunday's best game looms as the game between finals contenders Williamstown and Collingwood from 12pm AEST, while Tarryn Thomas is set to return to football in North Melbourne's clash with Sandringham from 1.05pm AEST.

>> Check out the VFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

VFLW

Top-four rivals Geelong and Collingwood do battle from 10.30am AEST on Saturday amid four games, while Essendon takes on Southern Saints from 11am AEST on Sunday.

>> Check out the VFLW fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

SANFL

Second-placed Adelaide will travel to fourth-placed North Adelaide from 2.10pm ACST in the match of the round, among all five games being played on Saturday

>> Check out the SANFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game

WAFL

An incredibly tight start to the season, with all five top-five clubs on three wins and separated only by percentage has set up an intriguing round five. Claremont hosts East Perth from 2.10pm AWST on Saturday in what looms as the match of the round, while East Fremantle's clash with West Perth at the same time also looks fascinating.

On Sunday, Peel Thunder hosts Swan Districts from 2.10pm AWST in another game set to shape the top five.

>> Check out the WAFL fixture and watch FREE, LIVE streams of every game



Now you can cast all elite state league matches from your phone to your SmartTV via Chromecast or AirPlay, and sit back to watch the action on the big screen.

Smithy's VFL fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 6

Carlton v Brisbane, Ikon Park, 11.05am AEST

Gold Coast v Casey Demons, Heritage Bank Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

Frankston v Sydney, Kinetic Stadium, 12.05pm AEST

GWS Giants v Footscray, Blacktown International Sportspark, 12.35pm AEST

Northern Bullants v Box Hill Hawks, Preston City Oval, 2.05pm AEST

Sunday, May 7

Geelong v Southport, GMHBA Stadium, 12pm AEST

Williamstown v Collingwood, DSV Stadium, 12pm AEST

North Melbourne v Sandringham, Arden Street Oval, 1.05pm AEST

Essendon v Werribee, NEC Hangar, 2.05pm AEST

rebel VFL Women's fixture, round seven

Saturday, May 6

Darebin v Box Hill Hawks, Preston City Oval, 10.30am AEST

Geelong v Collingwood, Deakin University, 10.30am AEST

Carlton v Casey Demons, Ikon Park, 2.15pm AEST

Port Melbourne v North Melbourne, ETU Stadium, 7pm AEST

Sunday, May 7

Western Bulldogs v Williamstown, ETU Stadium, 10.30am AEST

Essendon v Southern Saints, NEC Hangar, 11am AEST

SANFL fixture, round five

Saturday, May 6

North Adelaide v Adelaide, Prospect Oval, 2.10pm ACST

South Adelaide v Glenelg, Flinders University Stadium, 2.10pm ACST

Central District v West Adelaide, X Convenience Oval, 2.10pm ACST

Port Adelaide v Norwood, Alberton Oval, 3pm ACST

Woodville-West Torrens v Sturt, Woodville Oval, 4.40pm ACST

WAFL fixture, round five

Saturday, May 6

Claremont v East Perth, Revo Fitness Stadium, 2.10pm AWST

East Fremantle v West Perth, WACA, 2.10pm AWST

West Coast v Perth, Mineral Resources Park, 2.10pm AWST

Subiaco v South Fremantle, Leederville Oval, 2.40pm AWST

Sunday, May 7

Peel Thunder v Swan Districts, Lane Group Stadium, 2.10pm AWST