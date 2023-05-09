WHO IS a chance to play in round nine?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R9 ins and outs. Check it out.

Match committee will focus on the backline this week and the many options available to replace key defender Nick Murray (concussion). Josh Worrell has returned well from a hamstring injury in the SANFL and, at 195cm, has the size to be a like-for-like replacement while also providing drive off half-back. He had 25 disposals and 11 marks against North Adelaide at the weekend. Andrew McPherson (29 and 11), Will Hamill (28 and nine) and Patrick Parnell (26 and 10) are other options in defence this week. Elsewhere, wingman Brayden Cook took a step forward with 20 disposals, eight marks and a goal, while Sam Berry (17 disposals and 10 tackles) continued to push his case after playing the opening three rounds at AFL level and then suffering a calf complaint. Lachlan Gollant (three goals) was the pick of the forwards at SANFL level if changes are made in attack. – Nathan Schmook

R8 sub: Matt Crouch (replaced Nick Murray)

Sam Berry tackles Connor Rozee during Adelaide's clash against Port Adelaide in round three, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

All eyes will be on former skipper Dayne Zorko as he makes a bid to be available to face Essendon at the Gabba on Saturday night. Zorko missed last Friday's win over Carlton with a hamstring injury, but trained well in Tuesday's light session and is a chance to return. Jarryd Lyons excelled in the VFL against the Blues and continues to press, while Deven Robertson and Cal Ah Chee also keep the pressure on the top team. – Michael Whiting

R8 sub: Jarryd Lyons (replaced Keidean Coleman)

Dayne Zorko reacts during Brisbane's clash against Fremantle in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Blues are expected to consider running wingman Matt Cottrell, who continued his return from a long-term foot injury with 19 disposals and two goals in the VFL last weekend. Small forward Matt Owies will be in contention after kicking three goals from 17 touches in the reserves, having recovered from a hamstring issue. Zac Fisher responded to his surprising axing last week with 32 disposals in the VFL. Uncontracted ruckman Tom De Koning is another option to come into the team, should he clear the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols later this week. – Riley Beveridge

R8 sub: Matt Kennedy (replaced Lewis Young)

Matt Cottrell celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood will need to make a decision this week on Nathan Kreuger after he missed on the weekend due to rib damage. Fin Macrae was included in the 26-man squad against Sydney but played at Williamstown earlier in the day, finishing with 26 touches, 11 tackles and eight clearances in wet and miserable conditions. Draftee Jakob Ryan continued his push for a debut with 23 disposals, while Josh Carmichael collected 21 touches against the Seagulls. – Josh Gabelich



R8 sub: Jack Ginnivan (replaced Bobby Hill)

Nathan Kreuger is seen with ice on his shoulder during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round two, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers will be without Jordan Ridley (concussion) for their trip to Brisbane in what is a massive blow to a defence already hit by injuries. Zach Reid (hamstring) won't be available after his latest setback and Jayden Laverde (shoulder) is already sidelined, meaning Kaine Baldwin or Rhett Montgomerie shape as potential inclusions. Sam Durham is back from suspension in some good news for Essendon. Alwyn Davey jnr (nine disposals) and Nick Hind (11) were quiet against Port Adelaide, while Nick Bryan (14 disposals and 46 hitouts), Montgomerie (24 and 11 marks), Massimo D'Ambrosio (24) and Will Snelling (19 and 10 tackles) were among the Bombers' best in the VFL and Tex Wanganeen kicked two goals. – Dejan Kalinic



R8 sub: Jye Menzie (replaced Jordan Ridley)

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has pulled up well after returning from a foot injury and any change this week will hinge on how the Dockers want to use the former skipper against Sydney. If Fyfe needs one more week as the substitute, an unchanged team is expected. The Dockers looked good with three tall forwards and a roaming Luke Jackson. In the more likely scenario that Fyfe progresses to a full game, however, a medium or tall forward will have to make way. It's hard to see an opening for midfielder Will Brodie (24 disposals in the WAFL) this week, or half-back Nathan Wilson (14 and a goal). Wingman Liam Henry worked hard at the lower level with 26 disposals and five inside 50s. Lachie Schultz has pulled up well from an AC joint issue and is expected to play. – Nathan Schmook

R8 sub: Nat Fyfe (replaced Josh Treacy)

Will Brodie in action during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Chris Scott will need to make at least two forced changes, with Patrick Dangerfield suffering a hamstring strain against Adelaide and Brad Close being hit with a one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle. Sam De Koning could return from facial surgery, but might need more time to recover. Brandan Parfitt has been squeezed out of the Cats' 22 this year but could be recalled after consistent VFL form. James Willis is hunting a debut after kicking three goals from 21 disposals and six clearances against Southport on the weekend. Cooper Whyte and Oisin Mullin were named in the 26-man squad against the Crows and are close. – Josh Gabelich



R8 sub: Ollie Dempsey (replaced Patrick Dangerfield)

Brandan Parfitt in action during the Geelong v Collingwood clash at the MCG in round one, March 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Suns will keep a close eye on injured duo Ben Ainsworth (corked thigh) and Nick Holman (foot) as they prepare for Friday night's match against West Coast in Perth. Both missed last weekend's loss against Melbourne and the club insists they're short-term injuries with a chance of returning, although the long return flight west might make them reluctant to take any risks. Lachie Weller has been scratched from calculations, missing a second straight match with "discomfort" in his reconstructed knee, the club says. – Michael Whiting

R8 sub: James Tsitas (replaced Sam Flanders)

Lachie Weller attempts to break away from Mark O'Connor during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants will give captain Toby Greene every chance to recover from a nagging ankle injury, having been a late withdrawal last Saturday night. Ryan Angwin is dealing with an ankle issue of his own and will also need to make it through training and pass a fitness test later this week to play. Veteran defender Phil Davis recovered from a groin injury to finish with 26 disposals and 10 marks in the VFL last week. He might bolster an undermanned backline. Jake Riccardi kicked three goals and continued to stake his claim for a senior recall, while uncapped young forward Max Gruzewski retained his strong VFL form with three goals from 10 marks. – Riley Beveridge

R8 sub: James Peatling (replaced Aaron Cadman)

Toby Greene before the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

For a club that is 1-7, Hawthorn has plenty of in-form players at VFL level to choose from. Cam Mackenzie has collected 30 disposals in each of the two games he has played since being dropped a fortnight ago and should be considered on Saturday. Josh Ward’s spot is up for grabs after he was ruled out on Tuesday with a foot injury. Cooper Stephens is yet to play under Sam Mitchell and will be in the frame after producing his best game yet for Box Hill, finishing with 26 disposals and 10 clearances. Max Ramsden kept the pressure on Lloyd Meek by amassing 35 hitouts, 22 touches, 11 clearances and 2.2 against the Northern Bullants. Sam Butler could be considered for the suspended Tyler Brockman after kicking four goals from 17 touches. Luke Breust and Chankuoth Jiath are both expected to return after being managed last weekend. – Josh Gabelich



R8 sub: Lachie Bramble (replaced Fergus Greene)

While the Demons got through their clash with Gold Coast unscathed, there is one forced change to make after young forward Jacob van Rooyen's two-match ban for striking was upheld at the Tribunal. Ben Brown, who hasn't been seen at the top level since round three, kicked three goals in the VFL and is a likely replacement up forward. Tom McDonald is also a chance for a recall, but he didn't play at any level on the weekend due to a sprained ankle and will face a fitness test later this week. Christian Salem has finally been given the all clear from the knee injury that has hampered his season so far, but the defender is likely to spend a few weeks at VFL level first. Charlie Spargo (22 disposals, one goal) exited concussion protocols on the weekend and is pushing for a recall after impressing for Casey on return. – Alison O’Connor

R8 sub: James Harmes (replaced Daniel Turner)

The Kangaroos should have the ability to recall ruckman Callum Coleman-Jones, who is expected to make it through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols later this week. Tom Powell is also likely to return, having overcome an ankle injury. Aiden Bonar (quad), Josh Goater (hamstring) and George Wardlaw (knee) will have to pass fitness tests, but will likely come back through the VFL. Will Phillips (25 disposals, seven tackles) was among the best in the VFL last week. Eddie Ford (23 disposals, three goals) could provide an injection of toughness and spark in the forward line, while father-son prospect Cooper Harvey (17 disposals, four goals) was another standout from the reserves last week. – Riley Beveridge

R8 medical sub: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Ben Cunnington)

Callum Coleman-Jones leaves the field during North Melbourne's clash against Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With five straight wins on the board, there doesn't appear a lot of reason for Ken Hinkley to change his team to face North Melbourne in Hobart on Saturday. Kane Farrell will be tested during the week after missing the past two matches with a fractured cheekbone and could return, while Lachie Jones could also be an option depending on the outcome of Junior Rioli's Tribunal hearing. With Tom Jonas (chest) and Zak Butters (knee) both copping knocks against Essendon but cleared to play this weekend, don't expect too many new faces. – Michael Whiting

R8 sub: Francis Evans (replaced Tom Jonas)

Kane Farrell in action during Port Adelaide's clash against West Coast in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Trent Cotchin should be ready to go after a week off. Noah Cumberland has seemingly fallen from favour after a few patchy games. He was given a late reprieve as cover for Ivan Soldo (foot), before being subbed off. Soldo himself needs to get through training this week, as does Tylar Young (leg) to be available for selection to face Geelong. Hugo Ralphsmith looms as the one to give way for Young. Richmond's VFL side had a bye last weekend, meaning Tyler Sonsie was unable to press his case for a possible recall. Rhyan Mansell was lively in his time on the field after being subbed on, but could be the one to make way for Cotchin. – Sarah Black

R8 sub: Rhyan Mansell (replaced Noah Cumberland)

Noah Cumberland during Richmond's match against Melbourne in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Is it time for the return? Max King is expected to play at some level this weekend, it just remains unclear if it will be in Adelaide or Trevor Barker Oval on Sunday. The Saints haven't had too many pushing up from Sandringham for a spot in Ross Lyon's side, but they do this week. Marcus Windhager has been unable to cement a regular spot after an untimely pre-season injury, but after collecting 27 touches and seven clearances in the VFL, he is in the frame to return. Jack Billings is yet to play a senior game this year after a fractured leg in February, but after collecting 22 touches and taking 11 marks against North Melbourne he could face Adelaide on Mother's Day. Zaine Cordy was named in the squad but didn't play at either level last week as the emergency. – Josh Gabelich

R8 sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Jade Gresham)

Max King at St Kilda training on May 3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach John Longmire has a decision to make with his ruck set-up to face Fremantle, with Tom Hickey set for his first AFL game of the season after getting through another VFL hitout last weekend. Even if Peter Ladhams (neck) is passed fit, Hickey's inclusion will be welcome to help counter Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy and could see Hayden McLean – who competed well against Collingwood – play as a permanent forward. Lewis Melican also got through his first VFL game of the season and could be an option to boost a defensive unit that has been hit hard by injuries. Marc Sheather will miss after suffering a knee injury, with Dylan Stephens responding to his axing last week with 28 disposals and 12 clearances in the VFL. Will Gould and Corey Warner also got plenty of the ball in the VFL, while mid-season draftee Hugo Hall-Kahan kicked another three goals. – Martin Smith

R8 sub: Aaron Francis (replaced Marc Sheather)

Players are slowly returning for the depleted Eagles as they consider a replacement for injured midfielder/forward Jai Culley. The options start with Samo Petrevski-Seton, who hopes to be available after suffering a severely corked quad in round seven and serving a one-match suspension. Wingman/half-back Brady Hough also looks ready for match minutes at some level after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Zane Trew could be elevated from the substitute role. Wingman Campbell Chesser travelled as an emergency last week after recovering from a knee injury and it wouldn't surprise to see him either return as the substitute or through the WAFL, given his troubled run with injury so far. Young ruckman Callum Jamieson is an option if support is needed against Jarrod Witts, with key defender Harry Edwards also pushing to be available after final tests on his wrist injury. – Nathan Schmook

R8 sub: Zane Trew (replaced Jai Culley)

Samo Petrevski-Seton in action during West Coast's clash against Geelong in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

With Adam Treloar ruled out and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan in doubt for round nine, Luke Beveridge will need to make at least one and potentially two changes. Hayden Crozier and Toby McLean both produced strong performances for Footscray to put their hands up for a spot against Carlton on Saturday night. Crozier collected 26 disposals and took 13 marks against Greater Western Sydney's twos in Blacktown, while McLean gathered 25 touches and five clearances. Mitch Hannan kicked 2.3 from 19 touches, while Buku Khamis kept his magnet in the conversation by kicking four goals. Rhylee West collected 18 disposals and six clearances after being included in the 26-man AFL squad, while Sam Darcy didn't play at any level due to illness. – Josh Gabelich



R8 sub: Lachie McNeil (replaced Adam Treloar)