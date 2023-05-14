Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during the round nine clash between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG on May 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD nailed the Mother’s Day brief. Lunch for the players’ mums at the club, a march from the AIA Centre to the MCG, flowers in the rooms before the bounce and, most importantly, four premiership points for the drive home on Sunday night.

While Beau McCreery’s mum Julie travelled from South Australia and provided Craig McRae’s men with a spirited pre-game rev-up inside the rooms, Jeanette Cox spent the first few hours of Mother’s Day in Texas watching her boy produce a vintage performance to lead the Magpies to a 65-point win over Greater Western Sydney.

MAGPIES v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats



Mason Cox saves his best for special days on the calendar, and this was one of the very best of the American’s 98 games in black and white in the 18.12 (120) to 7.13 (55) win.



With the Magpies’ No. 1 ruckman Darcy Cameron watching on from the stands, alongside Billy Frampton and Dan McStay, the two makeshift options Craig McRae has turned to since round three, Cox produced a timely reminder of his unique kitbag, just two weeks after his remarkable story was beamed into millions of households across the United States via 60 Minutes.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Cox clunks epic mark and clashes with Haynes afterwards Mason Cox catches Nick Haynes high after letting him know all about his big grab

Cox did it all. The Oklahoma State product collected 25 hit-outs, 19 disposals, nine marks, four contested marks and two goals in a performance stacked full of highlights that might be picked up by ESPN, CNN or CBS.



Collingwood is now a game clear on top of the ladder after nine rounds, moving to 8-1 after winning a fifth straight game since the Easter Thursday loss to Brisbane at the Gabba.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ginnivan's crazy toe-poke goal from distance even shocks himself Jack Ginnivan gets the 'G rocking after this wild soccer kick somehow finds a way through the sticks

Despite everything they achieved under McRae during a wild ride from second last in 2021 to the second-last weekend of September in 2022, the Magpies started 2023 with a question mark next to its name. That has been erased in the first two months of this season.



Greater Western Sydney registered the first behind of the game, but from the moment Bobby Hill produced a moment of magic five minutes in, Collingwood was rarely troubled.



In his first game against his old side, Hill dribbled a clever goal around Nick Haynes at the city end to kick the first of the game.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Bobby brilliance nets opener against former club Collingwood gets off to a bright start with this sizzling finish from Bobby Hill against his former club

Ten minutes later he added a second goal as the Magpies moved through the gears and started to rev. When Jamie Elliott slotted his first 30 seconds later, Collingwood was in cruise control.



They led by five goals at the main break and overcame being reversed over during a brief push from the Giants after half-time, to coast towards another victory under McRae.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Finn finishes in style after Giant wave GWS earns its first goal of the game after Finn Callaghan completes a fine team play

And after another week of widespread interest in the merits of tagging Nick Daicos, the second-year sensation thrived on greater freedom.



Without a tagger following him around like a caravan, the Rolls Royce amassed 41 disposals and 540 metres gained in a spellbinding effort at the MCG.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:56 Bobby brilliance nets opener against former club Collingwood gets off to a bright start with this sizzling finish from Bobby Hill against his former club

00:50 Finn finishes in style after Giant wave GWS earns its first goal of the game after Finn Callaghan completes a fine team play

01:04 All smiles and laughs after Cox celebrates mega major Mason Cox salutes after completing a solid mark and goal

00:46 Give it to De Goey and he'll do the rest Jordan De Goey gets on the end of some strong Collingwood pressure and delivers in trademark fashion

00:23 Tensions boil between Murphy and Cadman on wing Nathan Murphy and Aaron Cadman clash in this fiery contest during the second term

01:09 Pies fans voice outrage over non-free kick call The Collingwood faithful believe Bobby Hill should've been awarded a high free kick in this contest, but all ends well moments later through Beau McCreery

00:38 Cox clunks epic mark and clashes with Haynes afterwards Mason Cox catches Nick Haynes high after letting him know all about his big grab

00:56 Ginnivan's crazy toe-poke goal from distance even shocks himself Jack Ginnivan gets the 'G rocking after this wild soccer kick somehow finds a way through the sticks

COLLINGWOOD 5.1 9.4 13.8 18.12 (120)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 2.4 3.8 6.9 7.13 (55)

GOALS

Collingwood: Elliott 3, Mihocek 2, McCreery 2, Hill 2, Ginnivan 2, Cox 2, Hoskin-Elliott 2, De Goey, Johnson, J.Daicos

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 3, O'Halloran, Kelly, Callaghan, Ash

BEST

Collingwood: Cox, De Goey, N.Daicos, Mitchell, Elliott, Noble, J.Daicos

GWS Giants: Coniglio, Ash, Green, Hogan

INJURIES

Collingwood: TBC

GWS Giants: TBC

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Reef McInnes (replaced Scott Pendlebury in fourth quarter)

GWS Giants: Callan Ward (replaced Callum Brown in third quarter)

Crowd: 37,631 at the MCG