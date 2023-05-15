Bailey Humphrey celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against West Coast in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BAILEY Humphrey has been named the round nine AFL Rising Star nominee after his impressive performance for Gold Coast against West Coast on Friday night.

Humphrey, pick No.6 in last year's draft, produced the best display of his young career during the Suns' 70-point thrashing of the Eagles at Optus Stadium.

He had 20 disposals, kicked a goal, laid five tackles and had eight score involvements for the Suns.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Humphrey on fighting cramps, finding his feet, moving north Cal Twomey speaks to round nine Rising Star nominee Bailey Humphrey on his start to life with Gold Coast

Humphrey made his AFL debut in round four and has played in each of the Suns' games since then.

He helped the Suns improve to 4-5 ahead of what is a huge QClash against Brisbane on Saturday night.

Gold Coast sits 11th on the ladder ahead of the clash at the Gabba.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Rising Star: Bailey Humphrey stars in round nine Watch the highlights and find out why Bailey Humphrey gets the AFL Rising Star in round nine

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)