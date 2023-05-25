SYDNEY'S recent onslaught of injuries has largely impacted key players at both ends of the ground, but it's also exposed a pressing midfield problem for John Longmire's side.

Traditionally considered a tough, contested team, a reputation built on its mid-2000s era of success under Paul Roos, the Swans have steadily shifted their game style in recent years as Longmire has looked to add an extra attacking dimension.

No longer are they the beastly clearance and pressure team many expect them to be, instead there has been a concerted focus on clean ball use and outside run. Recent recruiting has reflected this, with the likes of Justin McInerney, Nick Blakey, Braeden Campbell and Errol Gulden fitting the bill.

As a result, the way the Swans approach stoppages has changed. Still led by Luke Parker at the coal face, a wider spread of players have worked through stoppages in recent years, winning clearances and aiming to break away with speed and power to get the ball to the outside.

Sydney's on ball spread

2020 2021 2022 2023 Player % of Syd

clearances Player % of Syd

clearances Player % of Syd

clearances Player % of Syd

clearances L. Parker 16.6 L. Parker 17.9 L. Parker 16.0 L. Parker 15.1 J. Kennedy 11.3 J. Kennedy 13.3 J. Rowbottom 12.5 Ch. Warner 13.7 J. Rowbottom 10.3 T. Hickey 12.7 Ch. Warner 10.3 J. Rowbottom 12.9 O. Florent 9.5 C. Mills 10.5 C. Mills 10.1 E. Gulden 11.4 C. Sinclair 6.1 G. Hewett 6.4 T. Hickey 6.7 P. Ladhams 10.6

Typically, Sydney's reliable, organised defence has offered a safety net for this new, bold approach. If a clearance is lost, generally that defensive unit has been well-positioned to win the ball back and generate attacking run from there.

What this year has proven, however, is just how vulnerable Sydney can be without that familiar defensive structure in place. With co-captain Dane Rampe and the McCartin brothers missing most of the season, this style of play has come unstuck when the Swans haven't been able to win the ball at the source.

The outcome has been telling; the Swans have conceded the second-most points from stoppages through 10 rounds this year, behind only West Coast.

Sydney players leave the SCG after their loss to Fremantle in R9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It's the acceleration of a trend that has been building for the past four years. The Swans have steadily leaked more points from stoppage since the start of 2020, reaching a high of 37.2 points per game across the first 10 rounds of this year. They've also struggled the other way from stoppages this year, scoring an average of 26.8 points from clearances, their second lowest tally in the past four years.

Despite holding their own in the more structured environment of a centre bounce, they have been particularly vulnerable at stoppages around the ground. A massive 71 per cent of the opposition's 37.2 points from clearances has come from those around the ground at ball ups and throw ins compared to just 58.7 per cent last year.

Sydney's scores against from stoppage

Year % score conceded

from CB % score conceded

from throw-ups/ball-ins Avg. points against

from stoppage 2020 31.7 68.3 25.6 2021 37.5 62.5 29.3 2022 41.3 58.7 33.2 2023 29.0 71.0 37.2

It's a worrying trend but one that, partly, can be attributed to unavailable players.

Callum Mills, who has been used in defence this year to cover the loss of Rampe and the McCartins, will be sidelined for at least another month due to an injury of his own.

Peter Ladhams (himself now injured as well) has worked hard in the ruck but is still establishing his connection with the midfield group and is a different player to Tom Hickey, whose deft tap work was a feature of Sydney's run to a Grand Final last year.

Youngster Matt Roberts looked likely to gain some momentum as a big-bodied midfielder this year, but his season has also been curtailed by injury.

Of some concern for Longmire, however, is his midfield issues can't entirely be blamed on a lack of personnel on the ball. While the absence of Mills has no doubt hurt, Parker, Chad Warner, Errol Gulden and James Rowbottom have all played every game this season and have been exposed by the defensive uncertainty behind them.

And with Rampe, who turns 33 next week, nearing the end of his career and Paddy McCartin's future in the game under a cloud, the Swans may need to beef up its defence to provide the safety net its midfield group needs, or its on-ball brigade will need to revert to the tough, uncompromising approach of old.

John Longmire after Sydney's loss to Geelong in R6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The more immediate concern will be this Friday night and the combination of reigning Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps and the smooth-moving Sam Walsh.

With Sydney's tall defensive stocks still limited and Carlton's twin towers of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay keen to get their seasons back on track, the Swans' midfield contingent must reverse the trend of this season and stem the bleeding from stoppages.

Otherwise, a seventh loss of the year will be on the cards.