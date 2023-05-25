Chris Fagan looks on during the round eight clash between Brisbane and Carlton at Marvel Stadium on May 5, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IT TOOK Chris Fagan all of two seconds to recite statistics on how important the first quarter would be in Sunday's monster match against Adelaide.

Brisbane's coach says his team is excited to play the Crows on their home ground, well aware of the dangers Matthew Nicks' team pose.

Just two weeks ago, Adelaide blew stingy St Kilda away with six opening-quarter goals on the way to victory.

In Gather Round, it was Carlton on the wrong end of an eight-goal first-term blitz that set the path for an easy win.

Fagan said the opening exchanges this weekend would be crucial.

"They are a fast-starting side at Adelaide Oval," he said.

"I think they've won four first quarters there out of their six games and the average winning margin of those quarters is 32 points.

"That's a big margin, it's almost game over margin. We're aware of that."

Fagan was quick to say his team was the best first-quarter outfit in the competition, winning seven first terms from 10 matches, equal with Geelong.

Brisbane players acknowledge the crowd after the R10 match against Gold Coast at the Gabba on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There will be some personnel changes for the Lions this week as they seek to make it eight wins on the trot.

Jack Payne has been ruled out with delayed concussion following last Saturday's win over Gold Coast, while Keidean Coleman is battling a glute injury.

Daniel Rich is available after missing three matches with a calf problem, while Darcy Gardiner and Darragh Joyce are the likely candidates to fill Payne's absence.

"It's hard to keep winning, there's no doubt about that," Fagan said.

Daniel Rich is tackled by Will Brodie during the R7 match between Brisbane and Fremantle at the Gabba on April 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"But we've got a fair level of confidence with what we've been able to do over the last six or seven weeks.

"We're very much looking forward to this clash, we know it's a big test, Adelaide Oval, packed ground.

"They've been in really good form and they want to bounce back from a loss that they were disappointed with last week.

"We know all their motivations but we're keen to continue (winning). I've seen no evidence this week of any lack of enthusiasm or energy towards the game and we do have a bye the next week, so we can get our rest then."