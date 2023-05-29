Jye Amiss celebrates after scoring a goal during Fremantle's match against the Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Jye Amiss has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the Dockers' round 11 victory with an AFL Rising Star nomination.

The young gun kicked three goals in one of his best games yet in Fremantle's upset seven-point win over Melbourne on Saturday afternoon.

Amiss collected 14 disposals (six contested), three tackles, 336m gained, had two goal assists and six score involvements to go with his three majors to be a key player in the Dockers' fourth win on the trot.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Freo forward chats winning run, dead-eye routine, Busselton ties Round 11 Rising Star nominee Jye Amiss joins Cal Twomey to discuss the brilliant form of Fremantle and the forward

Amiss, a 196cm key forward, was recruited with pick No.8 in the 2021 draft. He debuted in round eight last year but only played the one game before returning to the WAFL where he suffered a serious kidney injury that required surgery, sidelining him for an extended period.

The 19-year-old got the call up for the Dockers' elimination final against the Western Bulldogs where he played a key role in the win, kicking two crucial goals to help turn the tide and cement the exciting win.

He has played in all of Fremantle's games this year aside from round one, kicking 19 goals.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AFL Rising Star: Jye Amiss stars in round 11 Watch the highlights and find out why Jye Amiss gets the AFL Rising Star in round 11

Saturday's win lifted the Dockers to ninth on the ladder, bringing their win-loss record to 6-5 ahead of a bye in round 12, before they host Richmond at Optus Stadium the following week.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)