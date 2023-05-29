PLAYER manager Julian Petracca joins the Gettable crew this week.

Petracca chats to co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge about his talented crop of clients, including last year's top two picks in Aaron Cadman and Will Ashcroft, and provides an update on Ryan Maric's chances ahead of the mid-season draft.

Cal shares all of the latest whispers about who could go where during Wednesday night's mid-season draft, while the boys also discuss the League's leading 'pre-agents' and analyse which of them could be looked at by rival teams this off-season.

