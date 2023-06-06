HAVING been picked up late in a Rookie Draft and survived on three consecutive one-year contracts at the start of his career, Luke Breust is pinching himself to now sit alongside some of Hawthorn's greatest ever players.

Breust brought up the 500-goal milestone when he booted five in the Hawks' 55-point defeat to Port Adelaide last Saturday, joining legends like Jason Dunstall, Leigh Matthews and Lance Franklin in the 500 club.

The 32-year-old is just the seventh Hawthorn player to reach 500, an extraordinary achievement for a player who was pick No.47 in the 2009 Rookie Draft.

"When you do get tagged on social media posts ... when you see names that are above me on the list, you sort of pinch yourself a little bit and go, 'Geez, I don't sit comfortably anywhere near them'," he said on Tuesday as the club cooked up 500 sausages at Waverley Park to celebrate Breust's achievement.

"But I'm sure down the track I'll reflect on it and enjoy the milestone then."

The crafty small forward started his career during a golden era for Hawthorn, playing in four-straight Grand Finals for three premierships in his early 20s.

He had an opportunity to leave the Hawks at the end of 2021, but the dual All-Australian pushed back on a potential move to Greater Western Sydney.

The four-time Hawthorn leading goal-kicker is now an experienced leader in the Hawks' aggressive rebuild.

Against Port on Saturday, Breust was Hawthorn's only player aged older than 30.

"This club put so much faith in me as a youngster ... they could have very easily let me slide so to repay the faith and remain a one-club player has been a huge part in the decisions of other clubs and (during) trade weeks," he said.

"I'm really enjoying this year.

"I think the growth we've already had this season has been significant.

"You fast forward another 20-odd games, 30 games into these guys and I think you'll start to see some some serious players in the competition.

"We need guys to elevate themselves and go from sort of being B-graders to A-graders take this club where we need to go."

HAWTHORN'S ALL-TIME LEADING GOAL-KICKERS

Jason Dunstall - 1254 goals

Leigh Matthews - 915

Peter Hudson - 727

Michael Moncrieff - 629

Lance Franklin - 580

Jarryd Roughead - 578

Luke Breust - 504*