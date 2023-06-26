From round 16 to 19, all kids aged 14 and under will get free access to Toyota AFL Premiership Season matches

Fans during the Gold Coast-Adelaide game in round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KIDS Go Free Month is finally here!

Thousands of kids across the country will have the opportunity to attend AFL matches for free during Rounds 16-19 , with the return of the AFL's Kids Go Free Month initiative after its successful debut in 2023.

To celebrate the League's huge kids' fan base and make it even easier for families to get to the footy, children aged 14 years and under will have free entry to AFL games played from June 29 to July 23, which aligns with the winter school holidays around the country.

Round 16 | Thursday, June 29 - Sunday, July 2

| Thursday, June 29 - Sunday, July 2 Round 17 | Thursday, July 6 - Sunday, July 9

| Thursday, July 6 - Sunday, July 9 Round 18 | Thursday, July 13 - Sunday, July 16

| Thursday, July 13 - Sunday, July 16 Round 19 | Thursday, July 20 - Sunday, July 23

Each match across Kids Go Free Month will have nominated ticket categories in which junior tickets will be free, with the initiative set to help families save up to $28 for a junior ticket at various stadiums.

There will also be a host of kids-focused and family friendly activities at throughout every round, from face painting, roller-skating rinks, junior MCs hosting matches and player photo opportunities.

Young Sydney fans during the Swans' win over West Coast in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Kylie Rogers said Kids Go Free Month was a perfect activity for families to enjoy during the school holidays.

"The AFL is committed to making our game accessible for everyone to enjoy, so we're proud to bring back Kids Go Free Month to help ease the cost-of-living pressures for families across the country," Ms. Rogers said.

"There's nothing quite like getting your friends and family together and soaking up the exciting atmosphere that only live footy can provide, so I'd encourage footy fans of all ages to snap up a ticket and get amongst all the action these school holidays."

* Terms and conditions apply, subject to capacity and availability All tickets are subject to the AFL Ticket and Entry Conditions.