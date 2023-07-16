Who is in the mix for September action? Check out your club's finish to the season

Patrick Cripps celebrates Carlton's win over Port Adelaide in R18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

SIX ROUNDS rounds to play, eight finals spots available, 15 teams left in the race. Not everyone's going to be happy. Welcome back to The Run Home.

Carlton made a big move in round 18, moving to two points outside of the top eight with a game against West Coast to come next weekend.

WHO MAKES FINALS? Play the Ladder Predictor NOW

St Kilda, the Western Bulldogs and Essendon all remain in the eight despite tough losses, but the Blues, Giants, Tigers and even the Swans are piling on the pressure.

Incredibly, eight teams are within just one win of each other, from the Saints in sixth right down to the Suns in 13th.

Who's in the box seat, and who's facing an uphill battle to finish inside the eight? Check out your club's finish to the season below.

Hawthorn, North Melbourne and West Coast have not been considered.

1. Collingwood

60 points (15 wins, two losses), 139 per cent

The comfortable win over the Dockers has the Magpies flying high and three games clear of third-placed Brisbane. Their minor premiership hopes may rest on next week's blockbuster against Port Adelaide, a clash that will mark their final trip outside of Victoria this home and away season. Collingwood plays four of its final five games at the MCG and will be hard to beat in all of them, with a top-two finish almost certain. They will take some stopping in 2023. – Dejan Kalinic

The run home

R19: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R20: Carlton @ MCG

R21: Hawthorn @ MCG

R22: Geelong @ MCG

R23: Brisbane @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Essendon @ MCG

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:20 Classy Elliott continues Pies' hot start Jamie Elliott gives his side an early cushion with this brilliant running finish

00:39 O'Meara snap sees Dockers come alive Jaegar O'Meara nails this quick snap to give his side their second goal of the afternoon

00:48 Bobby brilliance kicks Pies clear Bobby Hill finds himself in the right place at the right time as he nails this superb finish late in the second term

00:43 Walker stretchered off as Dockers' woes continue Brandon Walker exits the game early in the third term after he landed awkwardly during this marking contest

00:42 Daicos a class above with the icing on the cake Nick Daicos continues his incredible run of form with this brilliant snap late in the final term

06:54 Full post-match, R18: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 18's match against Collingwood

08:08 Highlights: Collingwood v Fremantle The Magpies and Dockers clash in round 18

06:59 Full post-match, R18: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 18's match against Fremantle

14:47 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Fremantle Extended highlights of the Magpies and Dockers clash in round 18

2. Port Adelaide

56 points (14 wins, three losses), 114.7 per cent

With their club-record 13-game winning streak ended by the Blues, the Power have two massive clashes at Adelaide Oval to come – a blockbuster against Collingwood next week, when they may get a few players back from injury, before a Showdown against the Crows. A tricky trip to Geelong follows before a somewhat easier final three games, including two at home. With an eight-point advantage over third-placed Brisbane, it's hard to see Port not wrapping up a top-two spot, but the gap could tighten if they slip up in the next fortnight. – Dejan Kalinic

The run home

R19: Collingwood @ Adelaide Oval

R20: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R21: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Greater Western Sydney @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R24: Richmond @ Adelaide Oval

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Jack in the pack sneaks out the back with early pair Jack Silvagni slots back-to-back majors through a cool soccer and a superb contested mark

00:45 Big Blue blow after key forward subbed off with injury Carlton suffers a huge injury concern with Harry McKay taken out of the game after landing awkwardly on his leg

00:34 Butters needs only a second with ripping roost Zak Butters finds space in traffic and drills a brilliant goal from distance

00:50 Electric Motlop can't be stopped with insane triple treat Jesse Motlop drills three silky goals in no time in an outstanding second-term blitz

00:33 Is Boyd in trouble for this tackle on Byrne-Jones? Carlton's Jordan Boyd could come under MRO scrutiny for this tackle on Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones

00:41 Charlie and JSOS get snap-happy as Blues fans roar Jack Silvagni bounces through his third before Charlie Curnow evades and curls a cracker

00:50 Newman joins the fun with slick running ripper Nic Newman finds space and finishes in style to seal the game for Carlton

08:16 Highlights: Carlton v Port Adelaide The Blues and Power clash in round 18

10:39 Full post-match, R18: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round 18's match against Port Adelaide

06:10 Full post-match, R18: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round 18's match against Carlton

13:32 Mini-Match: Carlton v Port Adelaide Extended highlights of the Blues and Power clash in round 18

3. Brisbane

48 points (12 wins, five losses), 130.4 per cent

There was mixed news for Brisbane after round 18. The last-gasp loss to Melbourne closed the gap to just one game between the two teams in third and fourth, but a rare Port Adelaide stumble has stopped the gap to the top two from widening again. A win against an in-form Geelong at the Gabba will go a long way to locking in that top-four spot, considering the three simpler games to come after the Cats. A top-two finish isn't out of the question completely, but they can't afford too many more slip-ups. – Sarah Black

The run home

R19: Geelong @ Gabba

R20: Gold Coast @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R21: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R22: Adelaide @ Gabba

R23: Collingwood @ Marvel Stadium

R24: St Kilda @ Gabba

4. Melbourne

44 points (11 wins, six losses), 125.1 per cent

Melbourne has now knocked off the fifth-placed St Kilda and third-placed Brisbane in the space of a fortnight, crucial victories in shoring up its chances of a top-four finish. Adelaide next week could be dangerous, but less so on the road, while the Dees should have too much top-line talent for Richmond a week later. It's a very straightforward final month for Melbourne, who even have the chance to push for top two should Port Adelaide and Brisbane seriously slump for a few weeks – Sarah Black

The run home

R19: Adelaide @ MCG

R20: Richmond @ MCG

R21: North Melbourne @ Blundstone Arena

R22: Carlton @ MCG

R23: Hawthorn @ MCG

R24: Sydney @ SCG

5. Geelong

38 points (nine wins, seven losses, one draw), 122.9 per cent

The reigning premiers have some momentum after thrashing Essendon, moving them up to fifth amid a four-game unbeaten run, but they have a tricky month ahead with three games against top-four opposition as they chase a crucial double chance. Geelong is six points outside the top four, so there's minimal margin for error, starting with a journey north to face third-placed Brisbane, which it beat in last year's preliminary final at the MCG. Geelong hosts out-of-sorts Fremantle before welcoming second-placed Port Adelaide to GMHBA Stadium and then tackling Collingwood at the MCG. The Cats' final two games are against sides currently inside the top eight, so their run to the finals won't come easy. - Ben Somerford

The run home

R19: Brisbane @ Gabba

R20: Fremantle @ GMHBA Stadium

R21: Port Adelaide @ GMHBA Stadium

R22: Collingwood @ MCG

R23: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Western Bulldogs @ GMHBA Stadium

6. St Kilda

36 points (nine wins, eight losses), 104.3 per cent

On the surface, the draw looks good, but the Saints are battling following their 26-point loss to Gold Coast. Wins in the next fortnight against the battling Kangaroos and Hawks are a must to keep them in the thick of the top eight, before a potentially season-defining fortnight against the improving Carlton and the always dangerous Richmond. The good news for St Kilda is it will play the next five matches at Marvel Stadium – can some home cooking get them on the right track? - Michael Whiting

The run home

R19: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Hawthorn @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Geelong @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Brisbane @ Gabba

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:47 Lukosius launches himself at footy for ripping opener Jack Lukosius flies high to reel in this super mark and makes no mistake with the resulting shot

00:28 Sharman soars for speccy as Saints seek answers Cooper Sharman rises over the top of the pack to provide a much-needed lift for St Kilda

00:50 Saints mid hurt after former teammate's heavy contact Luckless St Kilda midfielder Zak Jones leaves the field sore after this tough bump from ex-Saint Ben Long

00:51 Humphrey sends stellar snap into clouds Bailey Humphrey lands this terrific major as the Suns take control of the contest

00:33 Atkins adds to Suns' surge with another cracker Rory Atkins earns his second goal of the game in some style with this long-distance ripper

00:48 Saints part seas as Gresham accepts gift A scrappy forward surge eventuates in the hands of Jade Gresham who goals from the square

08:48 Highlights: Gold Coast v St Kilda The Suns and Saints clash in round 18

06:52 Full post-match, R18: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round 18's match against St Kilda

07:08 Full post-match, R18: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round 18's match against Gold Coast

14:06 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Suns and Saints clash in round 18

7. Western Bulldogs

36 points (nine wins, eight losses), 103.5 per cent

The Western Bulldogs' push for a top-four spot took a big hit on Thursday, with a two-point loss to Sydney keeping the Dogs stuck in the logjam in the middle of the ladder. However, they could feasibly win five of its final six games, with Hawthorn and West Coast yet to come and three of their games in the run home under the roof of Marvel Stadium. Their next three, however, will likely dictate their final position as they face Essendon, Greater Western Sydney and Richmond, who will all be vying for spots in the final eight as well. - Gemma Bastiani

The run home

R19: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Greater Western Sydney @ Mars Stadium

R21: Richmond @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Hawthorn @ University of Tasmania Stadium

R23: West Coast @ Marvel Stadium

R24: Geelong @ GMHBA Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Libba launches early in dream start for Dogs Tom Liberatore gets the Bulldogs on the scoreboard within the first minute of the game following this ripping kick

00:51 Naughton heating up with pair of gems Aaron Naughton reels in two solid marks and makes no mistake with his set shots to earn an early double

00:38 Pumped-up Papley brings usual energy in ripper Tom Papley celebrates in style after this beauty on the burst

00:38 Bont doing Bont things in captain's curler Marcus Bontempelli lifts his side with this stunning snap in the second term

00:38 Dogs defender subbed after frantic defensive attempt The Bulldogs lose young defender James O'Donnell to injury after this lunging effort on Sam Wicks

00:38 Heeney helps himself to crumbs for coolest of snaps Isaac Heeney curls a superb kick around the corner to extend the lead for the Swans

00:45 Papley wins race as Swans see finish line Tom Papley notches his fourth goal of the game in the dying minutes to edge Sydney in front

03:19 Last two mins: Swans soar to pinch thriller over Dogs Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Sydney and the Western Bulldogs in round 18, 2023

00:51 Gulden's bullet kicks continue to turn heads Errol Gulden showcases his stunning left foot with these eye-catching assists

08:51 Highlights: Sydney v Western Bulldogs The Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 18

08:58 Full post-match, R18: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round 18's match against Sydney

07:40 Full post-match, R18: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round 18's match against Western Bulldogs

14:17 Mini-Match: Sydney v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Swans and Bulldogs clash in round 18

00:59 Every angle: Rampe cops two weeks for off-the-ball hit Sydney co-captain Dane Rampe has been handed a two-week ban for this incident with Lachlan McNeil

8. Essendon

36 points (nine wins, eight losses), 101.2 per cent

Saturday night's defeat to Geelong couldn't have gone much worse for the Dons, with the 77-point margin seeing them lose almost six per cent to slip from fifth to eighth, below St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs, the latter whom they face next weekend at Marvel Stadium in another crunch clash. The Bombers' next four games are at Marvel, where they boast a 4-0 record this season, and they'll likely go in as favourites against Sydney, West Coast and North Melbourne. That offers them a great opportunity to push for a top-eight berth before a tough final two games away to in-form GWS then Collingwood at the MCG, which could determine their fate. - Ben Somerford

The run home

R19: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

R21: West Coast @ Marvel Stadium

R22: North Melbourne @ Marvel Stadium

R23: Greater Western Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R24: Collingwood @ MCG

9. Greater Western Sydney

36 points (nine wins, eight losses), 99.4 per cent

Five wins on the bounce has the Giants on the edge of the top eight, with only their poor percentage separating them in ninth from the Saints in sixth. They'll start hot favourites against the Suns next week before they face two tough road trips to Ballarat and Adelaide either side of a derby against the Swans. Games against the Bombers and Blues to finish the season could well determine the fate of all three clubs. - Martin Smith

The run home

R19: Gold Coast @ Manuka Oval

R20: Western Bulldogs @ Mars Stadium

R21: Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R22: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R23: Essendon @ Giants Stadium

R24: Carlton @ Marvel Stadium

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:41 Laird needed less than a minute to make his mark Crows gun midfielder Rory Laird gets on the scoreboard early with this crafty opening goal

00:39 Toby checks surroundings before launching sweet strike The Giants pinch the lead in the first term as skipper Toby Greene delivers a typical stunner from distance

00:55 Sky Walker takes flight in big clunk Taylor Walker bursts towards the pack and completes this superb mark and goal

00:51 Rachele retaliates and goes in the book Crows young gun Josh Rachele reacts to some hard contact and gets reported for his subsequent actions on Jack Buckley

00:38 Greene the master of finishes with clinical snap Toby Greene lifts his side with this classy goal in the third term

00:47 Skipper's ripper silences stadium once again Toby Greene continues to amaze and keep the Giants alive with another eye-catching major

00:39 Giants starting to believe after pair of rockets A couple of monster kicks from Josh Kelly and Harry Himmelberg sees GWS remarkably take the lead in the final term

08:24 Highlights: Adelaide v GWS The Crows and Giants clash in round 18

09:27 Full post-match, R18: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round 18's match against Adelaide

09:43 Full post-match, R18: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round 18's match against GWS

14:06 Mini-Match: Adelaide v GWS Extended highlights of the Crows and Giants clash in round 18

10. Carlton

34 points (eight wins, eight losses, one draw), 111.4 per cent

The Blues are back in a big way after registering their fourth win on the bounce, their latest victory coming against a rampaging Port Adelaide on a 13-game winning streak. It's a massive turnaround after the Blues were languishing in the bottom four just five rounds ago. While next week's match against lowly West Coast shouldn't trouble them, the Blues' next big test comes against arch-rival Collingwood in round 20, which kicks off a three-match run against top-eight teams. But with five of its final six games in Melbourne, Carlton is well placed to make that long-awaited step back into September. – Alison O'Connor

The run home

R19: West Coast @ Marvel Stadium

R20: Collingwood @ MCG

R21: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R22: Melbourne @ MCG

R23: Gold Coast @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R24: Greater Western Sydney @ Marvel Stadium

11. Richmond

34 points (eight wins, eight losses, one draw), 99.8 per cent

The Tigers are lurking just two points outside the finals spots and with Hawthorn to come in round 19, they could find themselves in the eight by the end of next week. They also have the Roos on the run home, but blockbuster games against Melbourne and Port Adelaide (away) will be true tests as September approaches. Games against the Bulldogs and Saints will have a major say in the make-up of the final eight. - Martin Smith

The run home

R19: Hawthorn @ MCG

R20: Melbourne @ MCG

R21: Western Bulldogs @ Marvel Stadium

R22: St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium

R23: North Melbourne @ MCG

R24: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Slick Shai bolts through to spark game alive Shai Bolton crumbs at pace and bounces through a cool curler

00:32 Baker puts icing on trademark Dusty class Liam Baker converts with precision after Dustin Martin's brilliant pass

00:39 Big Miller finds big sticks by matter of inches Ben Miller earns a major after his shot just clears Tom Barrass on the line

00:42 Tigers fire up through Taranto and Prestia long-range rippers Tim Taranto shrugs the tackle and goes bang before Dion Prestia drills it on the run

00:30 Long roves to perfection and threads a cracker Noah Long finishes superbly after a terrific clean crumb

00:38 Darling joins 500 club as stadium roars Jack Darling curls through a sublime snap to bring up his 500th career goal

00:33 Bolton launches skyward with this ripping pluck Shai Bolton leaps over the pack to take a stunning aerial grab

08:07 Highlights: West Coast v Richmond The Eagles and Tigers clash in round 18

06:05 Full post-match, R18: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round 18's match against West Coast

08:12 Full post-match, R18: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round 18's match against Richmond

12. Adelaide

32 points (eight wins, nine losses), 114.8 per cent

Another disappointing defeat has left the Crows playing catch up, with three games to come against top four teams in the next six weeks. Games against the Suns and Swans at home and the Eagles away to finish are absolute must wins, while a victory over their crosstown rivals in two weeks could well get their season back on track. The Crows have the fifth-best percentage in the competition, which could help, but what they need is wins and they need them fast. - Martin Smith

The run home

R19: Melbourne @ MCG

R20: Port Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R21: Gold Coast @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Brisbane @ Gabba

R23: Sydney @ Adelaide Oval

R24: West Coast @ Optus Stadium

13. Gold Coast

32 points (eight wins, nine losses), 94.6 per cent

And somehow the flame still flickers for the Suns after beating St Kilda in the same week the club sacked coach Stuart Dew. In all likelihood, they'll need five wins from the final six matches to help compensate for their poor percentage, with next weekend's game against the Giants a must-win. There's only two home games left for Steven King's team, but with only one opponent – Brisbane – inside the top six, you never know. - Michael Whiting

The run home

R19: Greater Western Sydney @ Manuka Oval

R20: Brisbane @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R21: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R22: Sydney @ SCG

R23: Carlton @ Heritage Bank Stadium

R24: North Melbourne @ Blundstone Arena

14. Sydney

30 points (seven wins, nine losses, one draw), 110.3 per cent

The Swans still have a finals pulse after their dramatic two-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Thursday night. That being said, it's still must-win each week for John Longmire's side over the coming six weeks. They have a more than winnable month ahead, with matches against Fremantle, Essendon, Greater Western Sydney and Gold Coast, but four victories from four starts will be required to stay in the hunt. Added to this, their next three weeks are on the road, including a trip west. They have a pulse - it's faint, but it's there. - Gemma Bastiani

The run home

R19: Fremantle @ Optus Stadium

R20: Essendon @ Marvel Stadium

R21: Greater Western Sydney @ Giants Stadium

R22: Gold Coast @ SCG

R23: Adelaide @ Adelaide Oval

R24: Melbourne @ SCG