BRISBANE gets another chance to silence its doubters when it makes the trip to the MCG to face Melbourne in a Friday night blockbuster.

Considered among the premiership fancies, the Lions have a poor record at the 'G, where they have lost 13 of their past 14 games.

The most recent of those defeats was a shock loss to Hawthorn in round 13, but they get another chance on Friday in what is their final home and away game at the venue this year.

With both teams pushing for a top-four finish in 2023, the Lions (12-4) can pull clear of the Demons (10-6) with a win.

Brisbane's most recent win at the MCG came against Melbourne in the semi-final between the sides last year.

The Demons swung a major selection surprise on Thursday night when they dropped big-name recruit Brodie Grundy from the side, with young forward Jacob van Rooyen taking his place.

Brisbane has recalled Jarrod Berry (hamstring) and Lincoln McCarthy (suspension), with youngster Deven Robertson dropping out of the 22 and taking the sub role.

Joel Smith is the sub for the Demons and there were no late changes to either team.

Melbourne v Brisbane at the MCG, 7.50pm AEST

