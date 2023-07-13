Robbie Tarrant handballs during Richmond's clash against Geelong in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND and former North Melbourne Robbie Tarrant has announced his retirement, effectively immediately.

The 34-year-old has played just two VFL games this year due to a chronic hip injury and has called time on his career after 194 games at the top level.

The No.15 pick in the 2007 draft, Tarrant played 174 games for the Kangaroos before moving to the Tigers at the end of the 2021 season.

He won North's best and fairest in 2016.

Tarrant said the hip issue that has plagued him this year ultimately became too much to overcome.

"I know if I do not announce it today, that I will keep trying to play, and I am worried about where that will land me come season's end," he said.

"Having missed the draft as a 17-year-old, I knew from then on that if I was going to make it, I was going to have to work as hard as I could.

North Melbourne's Robbie Tarrant ahead of the 2021 season. Picture: AFL Photos

"And I finish up today knowing that I have done that. I have got nothing left in the tank."

Richmond footy boss Blair Hartley praised Tarrant's professionalism and commitment.

"We brought Robbie to our football club because we admired how he went about things on and off the field and knew that he would make us a better team," he said.

"Across his two years with us, he displayed all his great traits, setting an example and providing leadership for younger players.

Robbie Tarrant (left) and Jack Ziebell shake hands before a scratch match between Richmond and North Melbourne on February 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"While this year did not work out for Robbie due to his injury troubles, he certainly put his best foot forward and gave himself every chance due to diligence and work ethic.

"Robbie can be proud of his time with Richmond and in the AFL. Across 16 years, he has been a brilliant player, and we wish him and his family all the best.

"They are always welcome at Richmond."