Isaac Quaynor in action during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

KEEN observers of Collingwood will have noticed Isaac Quaynor alternating between two very different hairstyles in 2023: the braids and the afro. The more casual observer will have noticed the Magpies defender compiling a season for All-Australian selections to consider.

There doesn't appear to be a pattern between when he chooses one hairstyle over the other, but there is a direct correlation between Nick Daicos transitioning into a full-time midfield role and Quaynor producing the best three-game burst of his burgeoning career.

Since being given more freedom to use his attacking weapons, Quaynor has shown a greater look of what is to come in the future across dazzling displays against Gold Coast, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle that have him rated as an elite general defender across the past three rounds.

The 23-year-old finished with 24 disposals at 96 per cent efficiency, eight intercepts, seven rebound 50s when the Collingwood juggernaut swept through the Suns in round 16.

Isaac Quaynor, Tim English and Darcy Moore compete for the ball during Collingwood's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Then Quaynor produced the best performance of his career a week later when he finished with 27 disposals, 13 marks, 10 intercept possessions, six rebound 50s and nine votes from the coaches against the Western Bulldogs, before gathering 22 touches, eight intercepts, five inside 50s and 440 metres gained against Fremantle last Saturday.

Brayden Maynard did enough last year to be named in the All-Australian team for the first time. This year, it might be Quaynor's turn for some recognition.

Isaac Quaynor Round 1-15 Round 16-18 AFL Player Ratings 8.0 11.4 Disposals 15.4 24.3 Uncontested Possessions 9.4 16.3 Intercept Marks 2.5 4.3 Intercept Possessions 7.0 8.7



Craig McRae has predominantly used the Oakleigh Chargers product as a lockdown defender on opposition smalls, working alongside John Noble who brings a similar level of speed, intensity and execution.

And it's not hard to see why.

Quaynor is one of the best one-on-one small defenders in the AFL.

Isaac Quaynor handballs during Collingwood's clash against Essendon in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Of the 20 pure one-on-one contests he has been involved in this season, the 2018 No.13 pick has marked nine of them, won 10 and only lost two and not been out-marked once.

In fact, he has marked nine of those contests, something Champion Data doesn't see too often.

Defensive 1v1 Contests Isaac Quaynor AFL Rank (Min. 20 contests defended) Win Rate 50% #2 Mark Win Rate 45% #1 Loss Rate 10% #2 Mark Loss Rate 0% #1



Quaynor has proven himself to be a dependable defender first and foremost, but also a gun interceptor alongside captain Darcy Moore and veteran Jeremy Howe.

The Next Generation Academy graduate is ranked No.2 at Collingwood behind Moore for intercept possessions (7.3) and intercept marks (2.8) per game in 2021.

Quaynor is ranked No.12 and No.20 in the competition for those metrics respectively.

Isaac Quaynor handballs during Collingwood's clash against Gold Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Across the past six rounds, only four players have taken more intercept marks than Quaynor and all are key defenders: North Melbourne's Ben McKay, Brisbane co-captain Harris Andrews, Carlton's Jacob Weitering and Richmond's Noah Balta.

And while we are crunching the numbers, the split between afro and braid is tight. Very tight. Quaynor has run the afro nine times in 2023 and the braids eight times.

If he continues along this trajectory, he might have to consider what look is most appropriate with an All-Australian blazer.